Out of the past: Aug. 13

1994

Officers of the Missouri Highway Patrol made the nation's largest crack cocaine bust of the year and Missouri's largest ever when they seized four kilograms of the drug on Interstate 55 near Portageville on Aug. 4; three Houston men face federal drug charges.

Joe Hatchett wants to establish a radio station in Cape Girardeau that would provide musical and cultural programming for blacks; Hatchett's company, Masters Communications Network Inc., hopes to establish Cape's first black-owned and operated radio station.

1969

A Jackson soldier who was due to be discharged from the Army in little over a month was killed during the Aug. 7 attack by the Viet Cong on military installations in the Cam Ranh Bay area; dead is Sgt. Stephen Blake Peel, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Peel of Jackson.

BENTON, Mo. -- An old-fashioned Benton Neighbor Day is being planned for Aug. 29 and 30; the event, an annual get-together of friends and neighbors for a day of festivities, is being revived after an absence of 28 years.