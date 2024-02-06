Out of the past: Aug. 13

Officers of the Missouri Highway Patrol made the nation's largest crack cocaine bust of the year and Missouri's largest ever when they seized four kilograms of the drug on Interstate 55 near Portageville on Aug. 4; three Houston men face federal drug charges.
Joe Hatchett wants to establish a radio station in Cape Girardeau that would provide musical and cultural programming for blacks; Hatchett's company, Masters Communications Network Inc., hopes to establish Cape's first black-owned and operated radio station.
A Jackson soldier who was due to be discharged from the Army in little over a month was killed during the Aug. 7 attack by the Viet Cong on military installations in the Cam Ranh Bay area; dead is Sgt. Stephen Blake Peel, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Peel of Jackson.
BENTON, Mo. -- An old-fashioned Benton Neighbor Day is being planned for Aug. 29 and 30; the event, an annual get-together of friends and neighbors for a day of festivities, is being revived after an absence of 28 years.
The first of a series of a week of programs marking the observance of the 50th anniversary of Christ Evangelical Church is held; guest speaker at the morning anniversary service is the Rev. Reinhart Lehmann, a former pastor who now heads a church at Indianapolis; liturgist is the Rev. Theodore Kugler, a retired minister of Okawaville, Illinois, and a former pastor of the church; in the evening, the guest speaker is the Rev. Otto Kienkere, pastor of St. Stephen's Church, St. Louis.
The Foursquare Church has moved from 402 S. Sprigg St. to 815a Broadway; pastor of the church is the Rev. Evelyn Taylor.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Postal inspectors are hunting for the former postmistress of Anniston, Missouri; she disappeared after 1 1/2 years' service, leaving behind her blacksmith husband and a child; there are shortages of money orders and parcel post packages, the loss estimated at several hundred dollars; she was last traced to Alto Pass, Illinois.
More than 20 boys of the county have signified their intention of entering the course in vocational agriculture, which will be added to the Cape Girardeau Central High School curriculum this fall; M.G. Drumm will teach the course.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.