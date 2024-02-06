Out of the past: Aug. 13

The Area Wide United Way has expanded its area to include Scott City, in addition to Cape Girardeau and Jackson, for the coming year. The campaign goal will be $477,000, and two new agencies -- VIP Industries and Civil Air Patrol -- will receive funds from the campaign.
The 137th SEMO District Fair will be extended one day, with one event scheduled the Saturday before fair week Sept. 13 to 19; that event is the annual 4-H Horse Show.
John Lichtenegger of Jackson has been elected to serve as chief of the Anpetu-We Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. Young Lichtenegger has been active in Explorer Post 211, sponsored by Jackson American Legion Post 158.
The original, 89-year-old organ used in historic Old Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, after an absence of 45 years, has been re-acquired by the church and will be returned to use at a covered-dish picnic for former members and friends of the church Wednesday.
Cutting expenditures where possible, Cape Girardeau's administration is driving toward a balanced budget, a goal that may not be attained for some time without disrupting present municipal service. Mayor Raymond E. Beckman, who has inaugurated a policy of reporting monthly to each department its expenditures and budget allotments, says during July the city exceeded its budget by $1,501.18.
Members of 4-H Clubs from at least five Southeast Missouri counties will have entries in the district 4-H Club Show and Sale, to be held Sept. 4 and 5 at the new city park to take the place of the annual district fair. Assistance also will be given to those clubs by the home-economics clubs. Some of those in this county already offering to help are Roberts, Harmony, Randolville, Friendship and West Jackson.
Company L and the Sixth Regiment band leave Cape Girardeau by Frisco train late in the afternoon, bound for military training at Nevada, Missouri, by way of St. Louis. A tremendous crowd, mostly women and children, gather at the station to see the boys off.
At a meeting yesterday of men interested in the Boy Scout work, 12 men were selected to serve as the Boy Scout commission for Cape Girardeau: Christ Freeman, W.H. Stubblefield, E.J. Deal, J.F. Masterson, Charles Lamb, R.S. Douglass, H.J. Karaker, G.L. Meyer, C.W. Boutin, Otto Kochtitzky, H.A. Nussbaum and George Naeter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
