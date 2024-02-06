All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 13, 2017

Out of the past: Aug. 13

The Area Wide United Way has expanded its area to include Scott City, in addition to Cape Girardeau and Jackson, for the coming year. The campaign goal will be $477,000, and two new agencies -- VIP Industries and Civil Air Patrol -- will receive funds from the campaign...

1992

The Area Wide United Way has expanded its area to include Scott City, in addition to Cape Girardeau and Jackson, for the coming year. The campaign goal will be $477,000, and two new agencies -- VIP Industries and Civil Air Patrol -- will receive funds from the campaign.

The 137th SEMO District Fair will be extended one day, with one event scheduled the Saturday before fair week Sept. 13 to 19; that event is the annual 4-H Horse Show.

1967

John Lichtenegger of Jackson has been elected to serve as chief of the Anpetu-We Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. Young Lichtenegger has been active in Explorer Post 211, sponsored by Jackson American Legion Post 158.

The original, 89-year-old organ used in historic Old Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, after an absence of 45 years, has been re-acquired by the church and will be returned to use at a covered-dish picnic for former members and friends of the church Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Cutting expenditures where possible, Cape Girardeau's administration is driving toward a balanced budget, a goal that may not be attained for some time without disrupting present municipal service. Mayor Raymond E. Beckman, who has inaugurated a policy of reporting monthly to each department its expenditures and budget allotments, says during July the city exceeded its budget by $1,501.18.

Members of 4-H Clubs from at least five Southeast Missouri counties will have entries in the district 4-H Club Show and Sale, to be held Sept. 4 and 5 at the new city park to take the place of the annual district fair. Assistance also will be given to those clubs by the home-economics clubs. Some of those in this county already offering to help are Roberts, Harmony, Randolville, Friendship and West Jackson.

1917

Company L and the Sixth Regiment band leave Cape Girardeau by Frisco train late in the afternoon, bound for military training at Nevada, Missouri, by way of St. Louis. A tremendous crowd, mostly women and children, gather at the station to see the boys off.

At a meeting yesterday of men interested in the Boy Scout work, 12 men were selected to serve as the Boy Scout commission for Cape Girardeau: Christ Freeman, W.H. Stubblefield, E.J. Deal, J.F. Masterson, Charles Lamb, R.S. Douglass, H.J. Karaker, G.L. Meyer, C.W. Boutin, Otto Kochtitzky, H.A. Nussbaum and George Naeter.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy