Out of the past: Aug. 13

1992

The Area Wide United Way has expanded its area to include Scott City, in addition to Cape Girardeau and Jackson, for the coming year. The campaign goal will be $477,000, and two new agencies -- VIP Industries and Civil Air Patrol -- will receive funds from the campaign.

The 137th SEMO District Fair will be extended one day, with one event scheduled the Saturday before fair week Sept. 13 to 19; that event is the annual 4-H Horse Show.

1967

John Lichtenegger of Jackson has been elected to serve as chief of the Anpetu-We Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. Young Lichtenegger has been active in Explorer Post 211, sponsored by Jackson American Legion Post 158.

The original, 89-year-old organ used in historic Old Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, after an absence of 45 years, has been re-acquired by the church and will be returned to use at a covered-dish picnic for former members and friends of the church Wednesday.