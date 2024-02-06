Out of the past: Aug. 12

1998

As the search for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce's first executive director narrows, the drive to raise money to renovate the new director's offices continues; the position, which will be partially funded by the City of Jackson, drew 54 applications from Missouri, Southern Illinois, Northwestern Arkansas and Western Kentucky; those who are not qualified have been eliminated, and the recruitment committee is interviewing the rest.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. and Poplar Bluff Physicians Group have appealed a court decision blocking Tenet's proposed acquisition of Doctors Regional Medical Center; a federal judge on July 30 issued an injunction blocking the acquisition until the Federal Trade Commission completes an administrative review of the transaction.

1973

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. -- The 125th anniversary of the mother church of four other area Catholic churches, St. Lawrence Church at New Hamburg, is being observed this weekend; St. Lawrence is the mother parish of St. Denis in Benton, St. Augustin in Kelso, Guardian Angel in Oran and St. Ambrose in Chaffee, Missouri; the first church was completed near the site of the present one in 1848; a history of the parish shows that in 1842 the families of Pfefferkorn, Martin, Glaus, Schlosser, Heisserer, Halter and Hahns settled in the New Hamburg area and soon after constructed the log church.

The Rev. Ralph T. Shipley, 31, conducts his first service as pastor at West Side Church of God in Cape Girardeau in the morning; he comes here from Stanton, Kentucky, where he served Morris Creek Church of God for almost two years.