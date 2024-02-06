Out of the past: Aug. 12

As the search for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce's first executive director narrows, the drive to raise money to renovate the new director's offices continues; the position, which will be partially funded by the City of Jackson, drew 54 applications from Missouri, Southern Illinois, Northwestern Arkansas and Western Kentucky; those who are not qualified have been eliminated, and the recruitment committee is interviewing the rest.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. and Poplar Bluff Physicians Group have appealed a court decision blocking Tenet's proposed acquisition of Doctors Regional Medical Center; a federal judge on July 30 issued an injunction blocking the acquisition until the Federal Trade Commission completes an administrative review of the transaction.
NEW HAMBURG, Mo. -- The 125th anniversary of the mother church of four other area Catholic churches, St. Lawrence Church at New Hamburg, is being observed this weekend; St. Lawrence is the mother parish of St. Denis in Benton, St. Augustin in Kelso, Guardian Angel in Oran and St. Ambrose in Chaffee, Missouri; the first church was completed near the site of the present one in 1848; a history of the parish shows that in 1842 the families of Pfefferkorn, Martin, Glaus, Schlosser, Heisserer, Halter and Hahns settled in the New Hamburg area and soon after constructed the log church.
The Rev. Ralph T. Shipley, 31, conducts his first service as pastor at West Side Church of God in Cape Girardeau in the morning; he comes here from Stanton, Kentucky, where he served Morris Creek Church of God for almost two years.
The advance echelon of the 140th Infantry's mass movement to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for its first encampment since prewar days leaves in the morning, with the main body to follow in three separate motorized march units Sunday; more than 1,000 men from Southeast Missouri will participate in the two-week training program, which will provide the same strict training policy followed during the war in training camps.
Vernon Auer, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has sold his interest in the Dysert-Auer photography studio in Sikeston, Missouri, to his partner, W.O. Dysert; the two opened the studio May 1, 1946, shortly after both had been discharged from the armed forces; the business will be carried on by Dysert; Auer hasn't made any plans for the future; he and Mrs. Auer, the former Miss Charlotte Walther, reside in Sikeston; they have two children.
Lydia Kies, formerly of Jackson, who is a missionary in India, has been detailed to take charge of the girls' school in Raipur, India; Raipur is a large city, and the appointment is a responsible one.
The Rev. Rinehart Lehmann, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church, preaches at the union worship service in Courthouse Park in the evening; the Rev. C.H. Swift, Christian Church pastor, occupies the pulpit at the union service at Centenary Methodist Church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.