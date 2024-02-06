Out of the past: Aug. 10

1996

A fire at Sample's Floor Covering destroys the shop's entire stock and puts a family out of the carpet business; Doyle and Cora Lee Sample, owners of Sample's Floor Covering and Bob's Pizza next door, say they might put another business in the 401 N. Clark building after it is remodeled; "But it won't be carpet," Doyle Sample says.

Gov. Mel Carnahan says he still hasn't reached a decision on whether to schedule a special election for Missouri's 8th Congressional District seat; but Carnahan says it is very likely an election will be held and an announcement probably will be made next week; the governor and a bus-load of Democratic officeholders and hopefuls are in Cape Girardeau as part of the "Win '96" Bus Tour.

1971

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The last surviving Southeast Missouri veteran of the Spanish-American War, Peter N. Keller of Chaffee, a retired banker, insurance and financial businessman also active in civic, school, veteran and fraternal organizations here, died in the afternoon at the Veterans Hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; he was 94 years old and had been a patient at the hospital since July 1968.

Bids for construction of a new elementary school in Jackson are taken under advisement by the Jackson School Board after opening; the apparent low bid is a combination of bids on various stages of the construction with Ben Sides Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau being the apparent low bidder for general contracting; the total combined bid comes to $736,292.