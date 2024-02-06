Out of the past: Aug. 10

1995

Cape Girardeau's more-than-30-year-old concrete floodwall and earthen levees remain sound, a two-day inspection shows; the entire length of the Mississippi River floodwall was inspected by representatives from the Corps of Engineers, the local levee district and the city.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- In an effort to gather more support for the rejuvenated Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties lake project, the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce offers its endorsement; in a prepared statement, Chamber president Bob Clubb says there is enough interest in the project to warrant placing it on the ballot.

1970

New coaching assignments have been announced for two members of the physical education faculty at State College; LaVerne G. Lauxman will become the college's head swimming coach and Carroll L. Williams will become assistant basketball coach.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education sets a tentative date of Oct. 1 for a special election on a general obligation bond issue to finance a proposed new middle school on the Bertling-Sprigg Street site; no tax increase would be needed, as the school system could use $1 1/2 million of its remaining bonding capacity without a tax increase.