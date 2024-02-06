Out of the past: Aug. 10

Cape Girardeau's more-than-30-year-old concrete floodwall and earthen levees remain sound, a two-day inspection shows; the entire length of the Mississippi River floodwall was inspected by representatives from the Corps of Engineers, the local levee district and the city.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- In an effort to gather more support for the rejuvenated Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties lake project, the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce offers its endorsement; in a prepared statement, Chamber president Bob Clubb says there is enough interest in the project to warrant placing it on the ballot.
New coaching assignments have been announced for two members of the physical education faculty at State College; LaVerne G. Lauxman will become the college's head swimming coach and Carroll L. Williams will become assistant basketball coach.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education sets a tentative date of Oct. 1 for a special election on a general obligation bond issue to finance a proposed new middle school on the Bertling-Sprigg Street site; no tax increase would be needed, as the school system could use $1 1/2 million of its remaining bonding capacity without a tax increase.
Cape Girardeans take news of the looming peace with suppressed excitement; there is no outward celebration; instead, residents gather on street corners and in groups, discussing the impending surrender of Japan.
Only about 35% of the coal that will be necessary to provide fuel for 8,000 domestic coal customers in Cape Girardeau County is now in home bins, according to a survey by the area committee of the Solid Fuels Administration for War; this doesn't mean customers have been slow to order coal, but rather that mines simply haven't been delivering coal to dealers to enable them to keep up with orders.
The roll of draft deserters, who failed to respond to the draft call in the United States during the war, is soon to be posted in Cape Girardeau by the War Department; it will contain the name of every American eligible under the draft who evaded the call, 173,911 names in all.
Mrs. W.W. Martin was re-elected township Democratic committee woman Monday, when Mrs. L.B. Houck, elected at a previous meeting, resigned her position; Houck stated political work was entirely new to her and she didn't feel qualified to carry out the duties required.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
