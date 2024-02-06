Out of the past: Aug. 10

Construction begins on a 32-room addition to the Victorian Inn at Cape Girardeau by MidAmerica Hotels Corp.; with the expansion, the hotel will have a total of 132 rooms.
A Cape Girardeau woman and her two sons were slain Saturday night or early Sunday at their home on North Henderson Avenue. The area's Major Case Squad is investigating the violent deaths of Sherry Scheper, 47, and her sons, Curtis Scheper, 22, and Randy Scheper, 17.
Kivie Kaplan, national president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, spoke yesterday to the members of the local chapter and the public at St. James AME Church. Kaplan said Black Power leaders and others who advocate violence as a means to acquire civil liberties represent "only a fraction of 1 percent of the Negro people."
The purchase of the Jackson Post and Cash-Book weekly newspaper is announced by its new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin E. Proffer and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Peerman.
Parks Air College announces the appointment of A. Jackson Hunter, for six years a teacher in the Cape Girardeau public school system, as manager of the new airport on U.S. 61, which is under construction. The position is, in effect, superintendent of the building and grounds.
The Rev. Marvin T. Haw, 75, who, during his 52 years active service in the ministry, held some of the most important posts in the Methodist church in Missouri, died last night at Southeast Hospital. Funeral service will be tomorrow at New McKendree Methodist Church at Jackson, of which he was a former pastor.
The two doctors of the county exemption board found 68 out of 90 men examined at Jackson yesterday to be physically fit for Army service, an unusually large percentage. Seventeen of those examined have been ordered to return for a second examination, the doctors not satisfied with the first test results.
Cape Girardeau may yet get its depot before the snow flies. Commercial Club president M.E. Leming, who met in conference with Cape Girardeau Mayor Will Hirsch and Frisco general manager Levy on Wednesday in St. Louis, says Levy is willing to proceed at once with the building of the passenger depot, provided certain demands of the community are set aside. Levy is opposed to marble wainscoting and tile floors because when such ornamental materials are used once, other towns will demand the same for use in their depots. Levy also is opposed to the tall, 20-foot ceilings Girardeans prefer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.