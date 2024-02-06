Out of the past: Aug. 10

1992

Construction begins on a 32-room addition to the Victorian Inn at Cape Girardeau by MidAmerica Hotels Corp.; with the expansion, the hotel will have a total of 132 rooms.

A Cape Girardeau woman and her two sons were slain Saturday night or early Sunday at their home on North Henderson Avenue. The area's Major Case Squad is investigating the violent deaths of Sherry Scheper, 47, and her sons, Curtis Scheper, 22, and Randy Scheper, 17.

1967

Kivie Kaplan, national president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, spoke yesterday to the members of the local chapter and the public at St. James AME Church. Kaplan said Black Power leaders and others who advocate violence as a means to acquire civil liberties represent "only a fraction of 1 percent of the Negro people."

The purchase of the Jackson Post and Cash-Book weekly newspaper is announced by its new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin E. Proffer and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Peerman.