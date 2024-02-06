Out of the past: Aug. 1

1997

Cape Girardeau police are searching for the men who shot the 57-year-old caretaker of Old Lorimier Cemetery early Thursday in a possible robbery attempt; Robert Banfield was approached by two men as he was unlocking a gate to the cemetery in the 400 block of North Fountain at about 6:30 a.m.; they made Banfield lie on the ground behind a storage building and demanded money from him; when the caretaker said he had only a small amount of change, one of the assailants shot him; the small-caliber bullet struck Banfield in the cheek, passed through the other cheek and exited.

The Bank of Missouri has received approval to open a full-service bank in Cape Girardeau; the new Bank of Missouri is the former Bank of Perryville, which already has a loan production office in Cape Girardeau.

1972

Reaction to the withdrawal of Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton as the Democratic party's vice presidential nominee is swift -- and generally negative -- among Cape Girardeau and Missouri voters and political leaders; Edward L. Downs, Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee chairman, declares that presidential aspirant Sen. George S. McGovern now has his own "credibility gap" as a result of asking Eagleton to exit the ticket after having just the week before said he supported the Missourian "1,000%"; unable to convince McGovern the issue of his history as a psychiatric patient would go away, Eagleton sadly stepped down last night, clearing the way for McGovern to look for a new running mate.

Thirty-two persons, all alumni of State College or friends of the college, depart from Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, bound for New York, where they will leave for a 17-day tour of Scandinavia; the tour, sponsored by the college Alumni Association, is the first of its kind.