Out of the past: Aug. 1

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow as voters across Missouri decide in the primary election who will carry party banners in the Nov. 8 general election; only two statewide offices are on the ballot: U.S. Senate from Missouri and Missouri auditor; there is also a statewide measure whether to issue $250 million in bonds to pay for construction of new prisons and university and college facilities.
Wiethop Truck Sales Inc., a truck and trailer sales company at 2350 Independence St., is observing its 40th anniversary in Cape Girardeau; Carroll Wiethop, who came here from St. Louis, opened the business at 20 S. Sprigg St., in July 1954.
The Rialto and Broadway theaters here have been sold, and the Broadway, idle for eight years, will be refurbished and reopened by about Jan. 1; the property was purchased by Kerasotes Theaters of Springfield, Illinois, from Shirley Theaters Corp.
Work on the new section of Route K from Interstate 55 near the Holiday Inn to Highway 61 has been completed, and final acceptance of the job has been made by the State Highway Department District 10 office in Sikeston; in the preliminary design stage is the planned improvement for another section of Route K from the interstate to Highway 25 near Gordonville.
Messages to relatives here revea two Cape Girardeau service men were wounded in fighting recently; Marine Cpl. Henry C. Kirn, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kirn of Cape Girardeau, was wounded in action June 15 at Saipan, but is recovering rapidly; Pvt. Finis E. Cook of Route 2, Cape Girardeau, was slightly wounded while on duty in France on June 22; he is the son of Mrs. Everett Myers of Smelterville.
CHESTER, Ill. -- Divers are examining the submerged wreckage of the Mississippi River bridge which toppled into the stream during the heavy storm Saturday night; they are also hoping to determine whether an automobile was on the span when it collapsed.
At a meeting held Wednesday at the State Teachers College, an effort was organized to procure a memorial honoring the 738 men and women who are represented on the great service flag adorning the wall of the auditorium; of those stars, 18 are gold, representing those who died in service during the World War, and 15 are silver, representing those wounded.
Jackson Board of Education has called a meeting of citizens this evening to talk over the proposition of constructing a new high school building in place of the present, old academy hall, which has served for several years; the public schools in Jackson are crowded to the limit, and soon relief must be procured.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.