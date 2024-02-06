Out of the past: Aug. 1

1994

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow as voters across Missouri decide in the primary election who will carry party banners in the Nov. 8 general election; only two statewide offices are on the ballot: U.S. Senate from Missouri and Missouri auditor; there is also a statewide measure whether to issue $250 million in bonds to pay for construction of new prisons and university and college facilities.

Wiethop Truck Sales Inc., a truck and trailer sales company at 2350 Independence St., is observing its 40th anniversary in Cape Girardeau; Carroll Wiethop, who came here from St. Louis, opened the business at 20 S. Sprigg St., in July 1954.

1969

The Rialto and Broadway theaters here have been sold, and the Broadway, idle for eight years, will be refurbished and reopened by about Jan. 1; the property was purchased by Kerasotes Theaters of Springfield, Illinois, from Shirley Theaters Corp.

Work on the new section of Route K from Interstate 55 near the Holiday Inn to Highway 61 has been completed, and final acceptance of the job has been made by the State Highway Department District 10 office in Sikeston; in the preliminary design stage is the planned improvement for another section of Route K from the interstate to Highway 25 near Gordonville.