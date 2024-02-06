Out of the past: April 9

1998

Southeast Missouri State University's ordeal with the NCAA regarding alleged violations by the school's men's basketball program is finally over; the program is placed on probation for three years and loses a scholarship for violating NCAA regulations under former coach Ron Shumate; David Swank, chairman of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, says during a telephone press conference that Southeast probably would have received a ban on postseason play had it not been for the school's detailed self-reporting and its cooperation and participation throughout the investigation.

A newly formed Springfield, Missouri, corporation has bought old St. Francis Hospital and hopes to renovate it for government offices or housing; the corporation, 801 Good Hope Inc., bought the vacant Cape Girardeau hospital last month from the estate of Texan Peter Kern; Springfield businessman Trent Condellone runs the corporation, which was incorporated March 23.

1973

The Most Rev. William W. Baum, who celebrated his first Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral here on April 12, 1970, as the new bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Roman Catholic Diocese, bids farewell to constituents of the diocese at a con-celebrated Mass at the same cathedral; on May 9, the 46-year-old bishop will assume his new duties as archbishop of Washington, D.C., a position to which he was elevated in March.

Escorted by a welcoming committee of relatives and Naval Reserve personnel which met them at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Lt. Cmdr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis Jr. and son, Tres, are expected to arrive in Cape Girardeau early this evening; there will be visits with his family, his wife's family, other relatives and friends.