Out of the past: April 9

Southeast Missouri State University's ordeal with the NCAA regarding alleged violations by the school's men's basketball program is finally over; the program is placed on probation for three years and loses a scholarship for violating NCAA regulations under former coach Ron Shumate; David Swank, chairman of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, says during a telephone press conference that Southeast probably would have received a ban on postseason play had it not been for the school's detailed self-reporting and its cooperation and participation throughout the investigation.
A newly formed Springfield, Missouri, corporation has bought old St. Francis Hospital and hopes to renovate it for government offices or housing; the corporation, 801 Good Hope Inc., bought the vacant Cape Girardeau hospital last month from the estate of Texan Peter Kern; Springfield businessman Trent Condellone runs the corporation, which was incorporated March 23.
The Most Rev. William W. Baum, who celebrated his first Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral here on April 12, 1970, as the new bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Roman Catholic Diocese, bids farewell to constituents of the diocese at a con-celebrated Mass at the same cathedral; on May 9, the 46-year-old bishop will assume his new duties as archbishop of Washington, D.C., a position to which he was elevated in March.
Escorted by a welcoming committee of relatives and Naval Reserve personnel which met them at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Lt. Cmdr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis Jr. and son, Tres, are expected to arrive in Cape Girardeau early this evening; there will be visits with his family, his wife's family, other relatives and friends.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- With the governor of Missouri, three would-be governors and aspirants for all other important state offices on hand, a Jefferson Day meeting here last night took on the aspects of a statewide Democratic rally; Cape Girardeau's mayor-elect, Walter H. Ford, received a roof-raising greeting when introduced by the chairman, J.V. Conran: "Believe it or not, a Democrat who has been elected mayor of Cape -- Doc Ford."
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- Fredericktown voters, who five times in the last year have turned down an increased school levy which would have allowed a teacher salary increase, have a walkout of the instructional force on their hands; 27 teachers -- 14 from the grade school, 12 from the high school and one from the Black school -- have left the classroom in a mass protest against "voters continuous disapproval of a sufficient budget for an adequate school system."
Indications that there will be no investigations by the federal grand jury of the reported depredations of certain Whites in Southeast Missouri in an effort to drive out Black laborers are seen in the jury instructions delivered by Judge C.B. Faris at the start of Federal Court here; Farris tells the jurors the U.S. Supreme Court has held that such investigations are not a matter for the federal courts, but are left "to the state courts of the various counties' responsibility for all investigations."
One hundred and thirty-nine children of Washington School are absent from classes as the result of the measles epidemic and the general alarm following the outbreak; the school has a total enrollment of 254; although precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease and every house where measles has been reported is immediately placarded, the epidemic is spreading swiftly.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
