Out of the past: April 9

1996

In 1902, on a small farm along the Little Muddy Creek in Bollinger County, Missouri, a passion for the law first stirred in a 10-year-old boy; 14 years later, he set out on a legal career that spanned eight decades; yesterday, the lifetime love affair between the man and the law ended; Rush Hudson Limbaugh, one of Cape Girardeau's favorite sons and the nation's oldest practicing lawyer, died Monday afternoon at his home here; he was 104.

The Happy Hollow area west of the Cape Girardeau City Hall has emerged as the leading site for a new $30 million federal courthouse; the nearly six-acre, mostly vacant site is south of Independence in an area that was once a city dump; the government views Happy Hollow as a compromise site that would meet its needs and that of the community, says Jim Ogden of the General Services Administration's regional office in Kansas City.

1971

Dikes and river banks along the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau south to Cairo, Illinois, are begging for a face-lift; through a joint contract, Eugene Luhr and Co. and Patton-Tully Transportation Co. are engaged in repairing bank revetments and the stone dikes that project into the river and keep the channel open; the work is being done under a three-part contract totaling $1,062,000.

Plans are being made for construction of another large commercial building in Cape Girardeau; Wieser Motor Co., owned by John L. Wieser and his son, Jerry, will begin construction withing a few days on a 10,000-square-foot structure on Highway 61 north and just west of Cape LaCroix Creek; the firm will vacate its main building at 1415 Independence St., and its auxiliary structure at 300 N. Kingshighway.