Out of the past: April 9

Churches in Cape Girardeau celebrate Palm Sunday; at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, the theme for morning services is "Progression from Exultation to Servanthood."
The Cape Girardeau City Council says it won't let voters create an ethics commission because it could lead to a witch hunt; the council, however, will allow voters to decide the fate of term limits; the city's Charter Review Committee had recommended 10 amendments to the city's governing document, including creation of an ethics commission and limiting council and mayoral terms; at its retreat at Black Forest this weekend, the council informally revised some of the recommendations and suggested it would place five of the items on a future ballot.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of five St. Louis truck drivers in connection with what may have been an attempt to discourage Arkansas Best Freight drivers from going back to work, the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's office reports; ABF officials said a headlight and windshield were broken out of a truck by a thrown bottle on Interstate 55 near its junction with Highway 61 north of Jackson.
Condemnation proceedings have been initiated in Common Pleas Court by the City of Cape Girardeau on portions of land needed as right of way for the proposed improvement of North Sprigg Street from Amethyst to Bertling; named defendants as owners of the land in question are Julia A. Cantrell, Charlotte G. Black and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar C. Hirsch.
T-Sgt. Norman Kuecker of Pocahontas has been reported missing in Germany since March 21, his father, the Rev. Arthur K. Kuecker, has been advised by the War Department; he has been serving with the Seventh Army.
The Mississippi River, quickly expending its flood, dropped 1.8 feet in the 48-hour period ending at 8 a.m. today; all the water has left Main Street, both north and south of Independence, and business houses flooded the past week are returning to normal; street department crews are washing off the streets which were inundated, and the Frisco passenger depot is being reopened.
A rejuvenated streetcar system seems assured for Cape Girardeau; the proposition of manager E.A. Hart put up to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce last night appears certain of adoption; his proposal to buy four new steel "safety cars" for use on the belt line, providing the Chamber lends the company $15,000 for five years and the company to invest a like sum, met the hearty approval of the chamber.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Once more the steamboat service between Memphis and St. Louis will be revived; the Tri-State Packet Co. of this city has decided to operate the Helen Blair to Caruthersville, Missouri, Cairo, Illinois, Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, carrying freight and passengers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.