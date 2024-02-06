Out of the past: April 9

1995

Churches in Cape Girardeau celebrate Palm Sunday; at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, the theme for morning services is "Progression from Exultation to Servanthood."

The Cape Girardeau City Council says it won't let voters create an ethics commission because it could lead to a witch hunt; the council, however, will allow voters to decide the fate of term limits; the city's Charter Review Committee had recommended 10 amendments to the city's governing document, including creation of an ethics commission and limiting council and mayoral terms; at its retreat at Black Forest this weekend, the council informally revised some of the recommendations and suggested it would place five of the items on a future ballot.

1970

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of five St. Louis truck drivers in connection with what may have been an attempt to discourage Arkansas Best Freight drivers from going back to work, the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's office reports; ABF officials said a headlight and windshield were broken out of a truck by a thrown bottle on Interstate 55 near its junction with Highway 61 north of Jackson.

Condemnation proceedings have been initiated in Common Pleas Court by the City of Cape Girardeau on portions of land needed as right of way for the proposed improvement of North Sprigg Street from Amethyst to Bertling; named defendants as owners of the land in question are Julia A. Cantrell, Charlotte G. Black and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar C. Hirsch.