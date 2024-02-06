Out of the past: April 9

The news media and invited guests yesterday were given a tour of Southeast Hospital's Clinical Services Building; the new, five-story brick and glass structure will be open to the public tomorrow afternoon, with a cornerstone and dedication ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m.; the 105,000-square-foot building is the hospital's 12th and largest expansion since it opened its doors in 1928.
The space shuttle Endeavour, with Cape Girardeau County native Linda Godwin aboard, blasts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a 10-day mission; Godwin is serving as payload commander aboard the shuttle and is the chief person responsible for the science taking place on board.
A tornado watch for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois is issued at noon by the U.S. Weather Bureau; the watch comes on the heels of thunderstorms and heavy rain showers hitting the Cape Girardeau area shortly after 3:30 a.m. and continue through the morning.
The Provisional League of Women Voters of Cape Girardeau has been elevated to full-fledged status in the nationwide organization; local league status gives members here the privilege of sending voting delegates to state and national conventions and privileges of taking consensus on issues the league is studying.
Easter Sunday. The annual community Easter sunrise service at historic Cape Rock is washed out, but worshipers crowd more than two dozen churches to near capacity for the remaining services; particularly large crowds are at First Baptist, Centenary, Grace, Maple Avenue and Third Street Methodist, Trinity Lutheran, Christian, Presbyterian, Nazarene, St. Mary's and St. Vincent's Catholic, Church of God and Red Star Baptist churches.
An Easter morning rainfall of 1.14 inches washes out the scheduled afternoon baseball game at Fairground Park between the Capahas and the Toledo Mud Hens of the American Association.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Union Hotel Co. of Chaffee, composed of Frisco employees, is planning to build a fine hotel for Chaffee; it will cost $85,000 and will be erected on the corner of Main and Newcomb streets.
Cpl. William S. Stokes arrives in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon and announces he will reopen an Army recruiting station at once on the first floor of the First National Bank building; Sgt. Michael O'Rourke, who had charge of the recruiting office here last September, when the War Department closed all such facilities throughout the country, will return next week to again have charge of the local office.
