Out of the past: April 9

1994

The news media and invited guests yesterday were given a tour of Southeast Hospital's Clinical Services Building; the new, five-story brick and glass structure will be open to the public tomorrow afternoon, with a cornerstone and dedication ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m.; the 105,000-square-foot building is the hospital's 12th and largest expansion since it opened its doors in 1928.

The space shuttle Endeavour, with Cape Girardeau County native Linda Godwin aboard, blasts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a 10-day mission; Godwin is serving as payload commander aboard the shuttle and is the chief person responsible for the science taking place on board.

1969

A tornado watch for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois is issued at noon by the U.S. Weather Bureau; the watch comes on the heels of thunderstorms and heavy rain showers hitting the Cape Girardeau area shortly after 3:30 a.m. and continue through the morning.

The Provisional League of Women Voters of Cape Girardeau has been elevated to full-fledged status in the nationwide organization; local league status gives members here the privilege of sending voting delegates to state and national conventions and privileges of taking consensus on issues the league is studying.