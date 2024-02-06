Out of the past: April 9

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has decided Richard Bollwerk, director of elementary education, also will be assigned as principal of Washington Elementary School for the coming term; the board earlier had proposed eliminating one principal position as part of the $1.2 million in district budget cuts.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents votes to delay action on a proposed tuition hike to allow time for the university's Budget Review Committee to look at additional cost-cutting moves; but regents say they expect to have little choice but to raise fees to meet projected expenses for the coming fiscal year.
The Rev. Bill Draper, assistant to the president of the newly formed Mid America Nazarene College at Olathe, Kansas, is the special speaker at the Church of the Nazarene in the evening. This new institution will be a liberal arts college designed to serve Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Harry E. Kelsey of Scott City and Paul H. Theissen and Harold Althen, both of Cape Girardeau, are in charge of the three-day Watchtower Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses to be held April 14 to 16 at the Arena Building.
The Frisco Railroad has agreed to meet the city of Cape Girardeau's proposal for a rental payment of $3,600 a year. Besides paying the city $300 monthly, the railroad agreed to improve its mainline property along Water Street, this to include the removal of the east of its trackage and the paving of the vacated portion of the two blocks of the street; also, Independence Street from Main Street to Water Street is to be widened and paved.
Swollen by the heaviest rain in Cape Girardeau County in five years -- 3.73 inches -- small rivers and creeks overflowed their banks yesterday. West of Cape Girardeau, Cape LaCroix Creek took on the proportions of a river, with water going over the Highway 61 pavement at the Bloomfield Road intersection; the water caused considerable damage to farms, fences and crops.
Judge D.P. Dyer opens the April term of federal court in the morning. In a well-directed, but happy speech, he serves notice he has no intention of abandoning the bench just because he has served 10 years on that bench and now is eligible to retire on three-fourths pay.
The Huntress, an old gunboat used by the Naval Reserves at St. Louis, ties up here several hours in the afternoon while on the way down the river; hundreds of people line the concrete sea wall, eager to get a glimpse of the boat.
