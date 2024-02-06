Out of the past: April 9

1992

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has decided Richard Bollwerk, director of elementary education, also will be assigned as principal of Washington Elementary School for the coming term; the board earlier had proposed eliminating one principal position as part of the $1.2 million in district budget cuts.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents votes to delay action on a proposed tuition hike to allow time for the university's Budget Review Committee to look at additional cost-cutting moves; but regents say they expect to have little choice but to raise fees to meet projected expenses for the coming fiscal year.

1967

The Rev. Bill Draper, assistant to the president of the newly formed Mid America Nazarene College at Olathe, Kansas, is the special speaker at the Church of the Nazarene in the evening. This new institution will be a liberal arts college designed to serve Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Harry E. Kelsey of Scott City and Paul H. Theissen and Harold Althen, both of Cape Girardeau, are in charge of the three-day Watchtower Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses to be held April 14 to 16 at the Arena Building.