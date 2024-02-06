Out of the past: April 8

1999

Gov. Mel Carnahan wants the Legislature to appropriate $4.6 million for development of Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus; his action Wednesday prompted the House Budget Committee to include the project in its capital improvements funding bill; university and Cape Girardeau city officials cheer the developments as positive signs that the project will proceed.

State Sen. Peter Kinder may run for attorney general; the 44-year-old Cape Girardeau Republican says he is laying the groundwork for a possible challenge to Attorney General Jay Nixon in 2000; he has contacted possible backers in an effort to gauge whether he can raise the money to challenge the two-term Democrat.

1974

The Rev. Joseph B. Ledford, executive director of Westminster Gerontology Foundation Inc., and manager of the Vistadel Rio Retirement Home in Kansas City, Missouri, went over the details of a feasibility study for a retirement home at two weekend meetings here; “Chateau Girardeau” is a tentative designation for the property if the study should show that a retirement home with a minimum of 150 units is needed to serve the area; although the project is being directed by the First Presbyterian Church, Chateau Girardeau itself would be non-denominational.

Gloria Davis, The Southeast Missourian’s copy editor, is the new vice chairman of the Missouri Associated Press Wire Editors Association; Davis, of Scott City, succeeds Dick Shelton, news editor of the Springfield Leader and Press, who was elected chairman; the new officers were chosen at a meeting yesterday at Arrowhead Lodge on the Lake of the Ozarks.