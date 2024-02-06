Out of the past: April 8

Gov. Mel Carnahan wants the Legislature to appropriate $4.6 million for development of Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus; his action Wednesday prompted the House Budget Committee to include the project in its capital improvements funding bill; university and Cape Girardeau city officials cheer the developments as positive signs that the project will proceed.
State Sen. Peter Kinder may run for attorney general; the 44-year-old Cape Girardeau Republican says he is laying the groundwork for a possible challenge to Attorney General Jay Nixon in 2000; he has contacted possible backers in an effort to gauge whether he can raise the money to challenge the two-term Democrat.
The Rev. Joseph B. Ledford, executive director of Westminster Gerontology Foundation Inc., and manager of the Vistadel Rio Retirement Home in Kansas City, Missouri, went over the details of a feasibility study for a retirement home at two weekend meetings here; “Chateau Girardeau” is a tentative designation for the property if the study should show that a retirement home with a minimum of 150 units is needed to serve the area; although the project is being directed by the First Presbyterian Church, Chateau Girardeau itself would be non-denominational.
Gloria Davis, The Southeast Missourian’s copy editor, is the new vice chairman of the Missouri Associated Press Wire Editors Association; Davis, of Scott City, succeeds Dick Shelton, news editor of the Springfield Leader and Press, who was elected chairman; the new officers were chosen at a meeting yesterday at Arrowhead Lodge on the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Southeast Missouri Retail Lumber Dealers’ Association winds up its annual one-day convention in the evening with a dinner at Hotel Marquette after electing officers to serve during the coming year; officers elected are: President, Gordon Griffith of Perryville; vice president, Carl Kottmeier of Kimmswick; secretary, W.T. Nethery of Hayti; site for next year’s convention is left open, as are the dates.
Embryonic farmers, more than 200 of them from 35 district high schools, are at State College and later on district farms to compete in the annual agriculture elimination contests, which will continue through Saturday at noon.
Plans for the construction of the new, $40,000 parochial school of Trinity Lutheran Church are discussed at an evening meeting at Trinity Hall; money for the new school was solicited by the finance committee several months ago, and the building committee has been working on plans since then and should be submitted to the congregation within two weeks; the building will be erected on a lot south of Trinity Hall on Pacific Street; it will house four classrooms and a combined gymnasium and auditorium.
Fairground Park, or any of the other parks of the city used for recreation purposes, won’t be rented out for pasturing livestock this year, according to action taken Monday by the City Council; in the past, Fairground Park has been rented to individuals for pasturing cows and horses, much to the displeasure of persons wishing to use the park for pleasure purposes.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
