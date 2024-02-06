Out of the past: April 8

1997

Members of Cape Girardeau's Board of Education elected Dr. R. Ferrell Ervin president of the board and Terry Taylor vice president at a special meeting last night; Ervin said the board is heading down a road paved by community involvement and voter approval following the April 1 election; the first step down that road is sale of $14 million in bonds for school improvements approved by voters; at the meeting, the board gave A.G. Edwards authority to sell the bonds.

Workers Monday started digging 43 relief wells along the south side of the Diversion Channel levee to help prevent subsurface deterioration of the levee; Phillip Boykins and Dave McCarty of United Geosciences of Villa Ridge, Missouri, spent the morning taking soil samples along a 1-mile stretch at the base of the levee near Interstate 55 and Nash Road; after that they began digging a series of preliminary wells that will be lined with a screen and made permanent.

1972

A research project which could result in an improved method of predicting tornadoes has been set up in the physics department at State College by the U.S. Department of Commerce through its Wave Propagation Laboratory in Boulder, Colorado; the object of the research is to learn how to predict the occurrence of tornadoes by monitoring electrical activity of severe storms; Dr. Harley D. Rutledge, head of the college physics department, is in charge of maintaining the study's equipment.

For the second consecutive day, Cape Girardeau escaped the path of heavy hail and thunderstorms yesterday, while other Southeast Missouri areas to the south report considerable damage; hardest hit was Bloomfield, where hail the size of hen eggs broke numerous windows, damaged roofs and dented unprotected motor vehicles.