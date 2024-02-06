Out of the past: April 8

Melvin Gateley received the most votes in Tuesday's municipal election to win one of three four-year terms on the Cape Girardeau City Council; he received 2,741 votes, or nearly 27 percent of those cast; Melvin Kasten finished second and incumbent Al Spradling III was reelected; losing their bids for seats on the council were Loretta Schneider and Lawrence Godfrey.
Kathy Swan, who emphasized the need for better communication between the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and the community, yesterday won election to a one-year term on the board; she defeated Jeff Daniel by nearly a 2-1 margin; winning reelection were Ed Thompson and Lyle Davis.
Bob's Shoe Shop, which as been located the past nine years at 633 Broadway in a building owned by Martin Hecht, has moved to new quarters at 515 Broadway, tripling its space; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fuller, the shop owners, purchased the building from Rex Lambert, who formerly operated a fabric shop at that location.
Rep. Marvin E. Proffer of Jackson announces that the State Park Board has voted to accept the Bollinger Mill tract at Burfordville offered to it by Cape Girardeau County for a state park; in addition, the county has agreed to acquire an additional five acres to include a historic old cemetery adjoining the present 27-acre mill property.
Voting in Cape Girardeau's school election yesterday was light; there were 484 votes polled, compared with 389 a year ago; elected to seats on the school board were incumbent C.W. Bauerle, a merchant, and Elmer E. Shrout, an insurance agent and newcomer to the board.
Salvage for Victory Week was given a big boost yesterday afternoon when A.J. Jackson, a farmer of Gipsy, Missouri, in Bollinger County, brought in a 10,000-pound, 1907 model Case steam tractor, along with an assortment of other scrap metal, which raised his contribution to 14,300 pounds; the old tractor, a bulky machine which generated 12 horsepower in its heyday, came mounted on a truck and was transported to the Cape Implement Co., collection center for farmers' scrap metal.
Easter Sunday. An Easter cantata is beautifully presented at the Presbyterian Church in the evening; the cantata is under the direction of C.P. Coley, musical director of the Sunday school classes of the church; over 135 children take part in the program.
C. Wielpuetz, owner of the Wielpuetz bakery, declares in an ad in The Daily Republican: "Before the United States proclaimed a war against Germany I was opposed to such a course, but now that war has been declared I want to say that I am for America first, last and all the time"; he also offers a $100 reward for anyone who can prove that he has made a disloyal statement; the newspaper remarked that reports are rampant of citizens who have been arrested or humiliated for making statements against the United States, and that in every instance, so far as is known, the reports have proven untrue.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
