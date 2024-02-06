Out of the past: April 8

1992

Melvin Gateley received the most votes in Tuesday's municipal election to win one of three four-year terms on the Cape Girardeau City Council; he received 2,741 votes, or nearly 27 percent of those cast; Melvin Kasten finished second and incumbent Al Spradling III was reelected; losing their bids for seats on the council were Loretta Schneider and Lawrence Godfrey.

Kathy Swan, who emphasized the need for better communication between the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and the community, yesterday won election to a one-year term on the board; she defeated Jeff Daniel by nearly a 2-1 margin; winning reelection were Ed Thompson and Lyle Davis.

1967

Bob's Shoe Shop, which as been located the past nine years at 633 Broadway in a building owned by Martin Hecht, has moved to new quarters at 515 Broadway, tripling its space; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fuller, the shop owners, purchased the building from Rex Lambert, who formerly operated a fabric shop at that location.

Rep. Marvin E. Proffer of Jackson announces that the State Park Board has voted to accept the Bollinger Mill tract at Burfordville offered to it by Cape Girardeau County for a state park; in addition, the county has agreed to acquire an additional five acres to include a historic old cemetery adjoining the present 27-acre mill property.