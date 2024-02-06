Out of the past: April 5

Klaus Park has been removed from a list of potential sites for a planned state juvenile facility; Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Larry Bock says officials with the Missouri Division of Youth Services suggested the site be removed from the county's application because of opposition from homeowners in the surrounding area; two other Cape County sites are still on the table: a five-acre site at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and a five-acre site owned by 630 Corp. on South Sprigg Street, south of Southern Expressway
A groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of construction of an interchange bridge overpass for the new Interstate 55/Highway 74 interchange.
Southeast Missouri's nature and development is the theme of a massive Kent Library mural scheduled for completion in the fall of 1972, prior to the State College centennial the following year; Jacob Wells, State College art instructor, and assistant art instructor Winford Bruhl have been working on the project since last fall; Wells says he hopes to begin actual drawing of the artwork on the library wall later this month.
Young Spring curls up and takes a nap, allowing Old Man Winter to creep back in; an unexpected snowstorm moves into Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois in the morning, dumping between 1 and 3 inches of snow on the ground.
The City of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County and five owners of property in the affected counties join in an injunction suit to prevent purchase of the traffic bridge here by Alexander County, Illinois; the five property owners joining as plaintiffs are Charles A. Juden, Alexander G. Juden, E. Hale O'Brien, Sally Virginia Juden Reed and Edward J. Walder; the first four are taxpayers in both Cape and Alexander counties, while Walder, a prominent Cairo, Illinois, merchant, is a taxpayer in Alexander County.
Effective at once, dumping of trash or other refuse in the Happy Hollow area off Frederick Street, long used as the city dump, is prohibited; dumping has been transferred to a plot in the south end of the new city park off Highway 61.
Cape Girardeau orchardist Theodore Ochs believes the local fruit crops weren't entirely ruined by the recent cold weather; he predicts there will be a fair crop of apples, especially late ones; he further says the plum crop was only damaged about 50%; sour cherries weren't hurt much, but the sweet cherry crop is ruined, Ochs said.
Friends of Joe Sandman and family of Cape Girardeau are gratified to learn no one was injured in a spectacular accident in which Sandman, his mother and his sister figured Sunday afternoon near Fenton, Missouri, when an automobile in which they were riding left the road and started down a 300-foot embankment; their descent to the bottom, and probable death, was halted after they had gone about 40 feet by some trees, which stopped the auto after it had turned three somersaults.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
