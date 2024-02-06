Out of the past: April 5

1996

Klaus Park has been removed from a list of potential sites for a planned state juvenile facility; Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Larry Bock says officials with the Missouri Division of Youth Services suggested the site be removed from the county's application because of opposition from homeowners in the surrounding area; two other Cape County sites are still on the table: a five-acre site at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and a five-acre site owned by 630 Corp. on South Sprigg Street, south of Southern Expressway

A groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of construction of an interchange bridge overpass for the new Interstate 55/Highway 74 interchange.

1971

Southeast Missouri's nature and development is the theme of a massive Kent Library mural scheduled for completion in the fall of 1972, prior to the State College centennial the following year; Jacob Wells, State College art instructor, and assistant art instructor Winford Bruhl have been working on the project since last fall; Wells says he hopes to begin actual drawing of the artwork on the library wall later this month.

Young Spring curls up and takes a nap, allowing Old Man Winter to creep back in; an unexpected snowstorm moves into Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois in the morning, dumping between 1 and 3 inches of snow on the ground.