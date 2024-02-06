All sections
RecordsApril 5, 2019

Out of the past: April 5

Cape Girardeau stockbrokers are advising investors not to panic in the wake of a down day on Wall Street yesterday; the stock market experienced a flood of sell orders sparked by a fear of rising interest rates, analysts say; the Dow Jones industrial average finished down more than 40 points...

1994

Cape Girardeau stockbrokers are advising investors not to panic in the wake of a down day on Wall Street yesterday; the stock market experienced a flood of sell orders sparked by a fear of rising interest rates, analysts say; the Dow Jones industrial average finished down more than 40 points.

In an effort to eliminate further delay of a law to establish minimum property standards, Cape Girardeau officials last night elected to bypass a recommendation by City Manager J. Ronald Fischer and put the matter on the agenda for a vote at the next meeting.

1969

House-to-house mail delivery is expected to begin soon in South Cape Girardeau; residents will either have a mailbox on the porch or near the street to receive mail delivery; residents are in the process of placing house numbers on their homes.

Burton J. Gerhardt Contracting Co. announces the sale of a parcel of property along the north side of Independence Street between West End Boulevard and South Park to Big Barney Car Wash of Alton, Illinois; work is to begin shortly on a cut stone building, 24-by-60-feet, to house the mechanical car wash; the remainder of the area will get a hard surface for the handling of cars.

1944

With interest at a low ebb, Cape Girardeau voters yesterday rationed their balloting as they elected Raymond E. Beckman, for nearly two years acting mayor and former head of the finance and parks department, as the mayor for the next for years; they picked commissioners Frank Batchelor and Phil H. Steck, both now in office, and Charles Schweer, a former police officer and present head of the civilian guard staff at Harris Field, to serve on the City Council.

In an effort to double its production, Dorsa Dress Inc. appeals for 100 more women workers at its Cape Girardeau plant; the plant now has about 100 workers making about 1,000 civilian garments per week.

1919

A "Build Now" program has been launched in Cape Girardeau; the Commercial Club has joined with the Rotary Club in support of a plan advocated by the Department of Commerce and Labor to build new homes in Cape Girardeau.

M.E. Montgomery, formerly an ensign in the U.S. Navy, was elected superintendent of Scott County schools at Tuesday's election without opposition.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
