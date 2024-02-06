Out of the past: April 5

1994

Cape Girardeau stockbrokers are advising investors not to panic in the wake of a down day on Wall Street yesterday; the stock market experienced a flood of sell orders sparked by a fear of rising interest rates, analysts say; the Dow Jones industrial average finished down more than 40 points.

In an effort to eliminate further delay of a law to establish minimum property standards, Cape Girardeau officials last night elected to bypass a recommendation by City Manager J. Ronald Fischer and put the matter on the agenda for a vote at the next meeting.

1969

House-to-house mail delivery is expected to begin soon in South Cape Girardeau; residents will either have a mailbox on the porch or near the street to receive mail delivery; residents are in the process of placing house numbers on their homes.

Burton J. Gerhardt Contracting Co. announces the sale of a parcel of property along the north side of Independence Street between West End Boulevard and South Park to Big Barney Car Wash of Alton, Illinois; work is to begin shortly on a cut stone building, 24-by-60-feet, to house the mechanical car wash; the remainder of the area will get a hard surface for the handling of cars.