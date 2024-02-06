Out of the past: April 4

1996

There were so many write-in races in Cape Girardeau County that the ballots were still being counted Wednesday afternoon; results may be available tomorrow morning; write-in results are being tallied for these posts: Oak Ridge, one seat on the Board of Trustees; Delta, mayor and Ward 2 alderman; Pocahontas, five seats on the Board of Trustees; Gordonville, two seats on the Board of Trustees; Old Appleton, five seats on the Board of Trustees; Whitewater Area Fire Protection District, two seats on the Board of Directors, and Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, one seat on the Board of Directors.

The newly-elected members of the Scott City school board meet to reorganize and elect officers; Gale Dale is re-elected board president; she has been president for four of her nine years in office; other officers include Cathy Raines, vice president; Nancy Caldwell, secretary, and Kevin Hillemann, treasurer.

1971

First Assembly of God Church, 750 Mount Auburn Road, dedicates a new educational building; the structure includes three Sunday school assembly areas, 13 classrooms, a kitchen, two storage rooms, restrooms and a primary school-size gymnasium; Bartlett Peterson, general secretary of the General Council of the Assemblies of God since 1959, is guest speaker during the day's festivities.

A Martin Luther King memorial service and mass meeting is held in the afternoon at St. James AME Church; Roger L. Baker, a member of the Association of Black Collegiates at State College, speaks.