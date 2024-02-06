Out of the past: April 4

There were so many write-in races in Cape Girardeau County that the ballots were still being counted Wednesday afternoon; results may be available tomorrow morning; write-in results are being tallied for these posts: Oak Ridge, one seat on the Board of Trustees; Delta, mayor and Ward 2 alderman; Pocahontas, five seats on the Board of Trustees; Gordonville, two seats on the Board of Trustees; Old Appleton, five seats on the Board of Trustees; Whitewater Area Fire Protection District, two seats on the Board of Directors, and Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, one seat on the Board of Directors.
The newly-elected members of the Scott City school board meet to reorganize and elect officers; Gale Dale is re-elected board president; she has been president for four of her nine years in office; other officers include Cathy Raines, vice president; Nancy Caldwell, secretary, and Kevin Hillemann, treasurer.
First Assembly of God Church, 750 Mount Auburn Road, dedicates a new educational building; the structure includes three Sunday school assembly areas, 13 classrooms, a kitchen, two storage rooms, restrooms and a primary school-size gymnasium; Bartlett Peterson, general secretary of the General Council of the Assemblies of God since 1959, is guest speaker during the day's festivities.
A Martin Luther King memorial service and mass meeting is held in the afternoon at St. James AME Church; Roger L. Baker, a member of the Association of Black Collegiates at State College, speaks.
Working its way back from war period restrictions, the Superior Electric Products Corp., has resumed production of a general line of household electrical appliances which have already made their way into Cape Girardeau stores and those in many other cities; with a virtual capacity employment of 200 persons, the company's Independence Street plant gives the appearance of pre-war days; in its production lines are irons, toasters, waffle irons and sandwich toasters.
Reorganizing following Tuesday's election, and with each member elected to the same office and committee on which he previously served during the past year, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education gives approval to a plan for public school training of bricklayers, carpenters and tradesmen in other crafts.
Sprigg Street Road, running south to the Scott County line, is closed in the morning when contractors Rouse, Hely & Keller resume the work of concreting the road; the contractors started at the Tollgate Hill and will work south to the rock crusher; a 5% grade is to made of the hill, the dirt removed from the peak to be used in filling at the bottom of the slope.
Contractors Rouse, Hely & Keller begin to build an outlet for Cape LaCroix Creek to carry the water directly to the Mississippi River from the point where it crosses the county highway near Smelterville; by ditching direct to the river from the road, several miles of the creek will be done away with and much property will be saved from flooding.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.