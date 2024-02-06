Out of the past: April 30

1999

​

State Rep. Mary Kasten says she will retire when her term ends next year: “I won’t change my mind. My thought was we need to give somebody else a chance”; Kasten, a 70-year-old Republican from Cape Girardeau, was first elected to the House in 1982; she represents the 158th District, which encompasses Cape Girardeau.

When Main Street Levee District personnel closed the Themis Street floodgate, it was the first sign that the Mississippi River was on the rise; the giant gate was closed more than a week ago when the river reached 35.5 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge; it’s expected to hit 37.1 tomorrow and to crest at 39 feet Monday; the rise will necessitate closing of the Broadway floodgate; the river here would have to reach about 40 feet before any significant flooding occurs.

1974

​

A bill enabling Cape Girardeau and other Missouri cities on navigable streams to establish and operate port authorities is awaiting the governor’s signature; Gov. Christopher S. “Kit” Bond receives the bill in the morning following final passage by the Senate; Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, is confident the governor will sign the measure, saying, “It will mean millions of dollars to our community.”

Associate Judge Edwin W. Sander of Jackson told other members of the County Court yesterday that a $1.5 million bond issue proposal for construction of a new county jail ­— which has met with stiff opposition — would be approved by voters more readily than would a like proposal for construction of new county bridges; Sander, who has opposed construction of the law enforcement complex on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau, made the comments during a discussion on legal aspects of proposing to county voters a bond issue to replace 40 outdated and unsafe bridges within Cape County Road District’s boundaries.