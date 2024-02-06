Out of the past: April 3

Eagle Ridge Christian Elementary School staff evacuated students yesterday after a heater in the building began smoking and threatened to catch fire; the school, housed in the basement of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church at 207 N. Pindwood, has about 65 students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade; only minor damage done to a small area in the main level of the church.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Speaking to a group of about 50 lake opponents in the evening here, State Rep. Bill Foster says a proposed Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties lake measure won't get through the Missouri House while he is there; "This bill is not going any place this year or next year," the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Republican says; "It's not going any place until you tell us you want a lake," Foster says.
Gary J. McClard of Jackson has filed as a Republican candidate for Cape County Court judge from District 1, bringing to three the number of GOP candidates for the office; also running are incumbent Edwin A. Sander of Jackson and John Howard of Millersville.
The Jackson City Council votes to drop the option to buy one of four parkland tracts the city has under option and to proceed with investigation into feasibility of a city lake on Goose Creek; the council votes to give up its option on the Henderson tract of 201 acres and to move forward on the Crites, Litzelfelner and Winningham tracts.
Flip-flopping earlier reports, it now seems Edwin W. Sander of Gordonville, a teacher at Chaffee, Missouri, has been elected superintendent of Cape Girardeau County schools for a four-year term; yesterday's prediction was that incumbent O.C. Kiehne won the race over Sander; with one district still unreported, the totals unofficially are: Sander 1,683, Kiehne 1,562.
A franchise has been granted by the Pevely Dairy Co. of St. Louis to Farmcrest Dairy Products Co. as distributors of Pevely milk and dairy products in Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, with distribution in Cape Girardeau to begin some time next week; the new plant will be at the corner of Independence and Middle streets; while dairy goods won't be delivered house-to-house, they will be distributed in local groceries and will be available for restaurants, hospitals, schools and retailers.
W.H. Stubblefield Jr. announces he will lay aside his duties as president of Sturdivant Bank here to devote his entire time to the corporation that has been formed to take over the interests of himself, A.J. Matthews of Sikeston, Missouri, Caleb Matthews of Oran, Missouri, and J.B. Stubblefield of Malden, Missouri; Will Hirsch, president of Hirsch Brothers Merc. Co., former mayor of Cape Girardeau and ex-judge of the County Court, will be likely be the next president of Sturdivant Bank.
Cape Girardeau voters tomorrow will select a mayor and two commissioners to serve two years, vote on the proposition to issue $125,000 in bonds to improve Fairground Park, name two school directors to serve for three years, and vote on a levy of 100 cents on the $100 valuation for school purposes.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
