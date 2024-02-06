Out of the past: April 3

1997

Eagle Ridge Christian Elementary School staff evacuated students yesterday after a heater in the building began smoking and threatened to catch fire; the school, housed in the basement of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church at 207 N. Pindwood, has about 65 students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade; only minor damage done to a small area in the main level of the church.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Speaking to a group of about 50 lake opponents in the evening here, State Rep. Bill Foster says a proposed Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties lake measure won't get through the Missouri House while he is there; "This bill is not going any place this year or next year," the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Republican says; "It's not going any place until you tell us you want a lake," Foster says.

1972

Gary J. McClard of Jackson has filed as a Republican candidate for Cape County Court judge from District 1, bringing to three the number of GOP candidates for the office; also running are incumbent Edwin A. Sander of Jackson and John Howard of Millersville.

The Jackson City Council votes to drop the option to buy one of four parkland tracts the city has under option and to proceed with investigation into feasibility of a city lake on Goose Creek; the council votes to give up its option on the Henderson tract of 201 acres and to move forward on the Crites, Litzelfelner and Winningham tracts.