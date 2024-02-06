Out of the past: April 3

1994

Easter Sunday; Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, hosts a community Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m.; it is held at the foot of the fish and cross on the hill by the church; refreshments are served in McCutchen Hall after the service.

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The 58th annual sunrise service is held at Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass; the Rev. Ivan Lirely of Danville, Illinois, delivers the sermon.

1969

Cost figures on a proposed new 1,000-gallon pumper truck for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department ran higher than anticipated, when bids were opened last night by the city council; the low bidder, Towers Fire Apparatus Co. Inc of Freeburg, Illinois, with a bid of $35,451.50, was more than $5,000 above the $30,000 cost estimated by fire chief Carl Lewis prior to the bid call.

Soil borings to determine the depth of piling to be used for support of the new wet process plant of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. here are underway; the work is being done by the Raymond Drilling Co. of Indiana under the direction of John Hoad and Associates, Marquette engineers.