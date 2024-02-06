Out of the past: April 3

Easter Sunday; Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, hosts a community Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m.; it is held at the foot of the fish and cross on the hill by the church; refreshments are served in McCutchen Hall after the service.
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The 58th annual sunrise service is held at Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass; the Rev. Ivan Lirely of Danville, Illinois, delivers the sermon.
Cost figures on a proposed new 1,000-gallon pumper truck for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department ran higher than anticipated, when bids were opened last night by the city council; the low bidder, Towers Fire Apparatus Co. Inc of Freeburg, Illinois, with a bid of $35,451.50, was more than $5,000 above the $30,000 cost estimated by fire chief Carl Lewis prior to the bid call.
Soil borings to determine the depth of piling to be used for support of the new wet process plant of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. here are underway; the work is being done by the Raymond Drilling Co. of Indiana under the direction of John Hoad and Associates, Marquette engineers.
Thirty-nine of the 104 retail food stores in Cape Girardeau County, checked last week by volunteers in cooperation with the Office of Price Administration and the Cape County War Price and Ration Board's price panel, were found to be cooperating 100 percent with the ceiling price regulations and other rules set up by the OPA; none of those stores in which infractions were observed revealed any flagrant violations.
Damage estimated at more than $5,000 was caused by fire that broke out in the kitchen of a 1-year-old towboat, the Harry Simpson Jr., owned by the Simpson Oil Co., while the 103-foot boat was tied up at the Cape Girardeau wharf at 5:30 a.m. Sunday; city firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was well underway when discovered, but the entire galley and cook's quarters were gutted.
The sales offices of the Cape Manufacturing Co., makers of the celebrated New Model threshing machines, are now in St. Louis at 100 S. Twelfth St., where a full line of threshers is kept on display and demonstrated to prospective buyers; these machines are built at the Cape Manufacturing plant in Cape Girardeau.
A large gathering of businessmen meet at the Commercial Club rooms in the evening to hear an address by Frank C. Rand, president of the International Shoe Co., and to talk constructive activities for Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.