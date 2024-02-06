Out of the past: April 29

Thieves stole $600 to $800 from copy and change machines in Southeast Missouri State University's Kent Library over a two-day span last week; the back-to-back burglaries, described by library director James Zink as the worst in 15 years, have prompted the university to take steps to improve security there.
D. Mitch Robinson, a Kentucky economic development veteran, is announced as the executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association by Cape Girardeau Mayor Gene Rhodes, chairman of the seven-member association board.
Jerry L. Reynolds and Mrs. Wayne L. Martin are the 1967-68 outstanding members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Jaycee Wives; they were honored Saturday night at the annual inaugural ball, attended by 155 Jaycees; James D. Morrison and Irene Stevens were installed as new presidents.
Sikeston, Missouri, native T.A. Wilson Jr., 47, is named to the presidency of the Boeing Co., the world's largest aerospace firm; Wilson had been the executive vice president of Boeing since October 1966.
Cape Girardeau County attains and passes its voluntary super goal of $1,000,000 in the Second War Loan campaign; the county total stands at $1,030,449.86 in actual bond purchases, and there are two more days left in the campaign.
ORAN, Mo. -- More than 1,000 persons attended the golden jubilee celebration here yesterday of the Guardian Angel Catholic Church and of its pastor, the Rev. Michael Helmbacher; in addition to parishioners and friends from the district and elsewhere, there were about 75 priests and 45 religious sisters, the latter from the order of the Precious Blood at Ruma, Illinois, and St. Francis Sisters of Wilmette, Illinois, and Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau in attendance; about 30 relatives of Helmbacher were also here.
N.B. Proffer of Whitewater, one of the eight men who left Cape Girardeau County last August for Camp Funston, Kansas, in the first draft call, is visiting relatives and friends in the county; Proffer completed officers' training and expects to receive his commission when he returns to Funston next week.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Baseball League, which was to formally open the season yesterday, was delayed because of the hard rains the night before; the diamond at Fairground Park is partly covered with water; the season will open next Sunday, if the weather cooperates; the Internationals will play the Bell Telephones in the first game, and the O'Connells will battle the Coca-Colas in the second.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
