Out of the past: April 29

1993

Thieves stole $600 to $800 from copy and change machines in Southeast Missouri State University's Kent Library over a two-day span last week; the back-to-back burglaries, described by library director James Zink as the worst in 15 years, have prompted the university to take steps to improve security there.

D. Mitch Robinson, a Kentucky economic development veteran, is announced as the executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association by Cape Girardeau Mayor Gene Rhodes, chairman of the seven-member association board.

1968

Jerry L. Reynolds and Mrs. Wayne L. Martin are the 1967-68 outstanding members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Jaycee Wives; they were honored Saturday night at the annual inaugural ball, attended by 155 Jaycees; James D. Morrison and Irene Stevens were installed as new presidents.

Sikeston, Missouri, native T.A. Wilson Jr., 47, is named to the presidency of the Boeing Co., the world's largest aerospace firm; Wilson had been the executive vice president of Boeing since October 1966.