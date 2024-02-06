Out of the past: April 28

If a developer wants to build a new subdivision outside the city of Cape Girardeau and then have the city annex it, that developer had better be prepared to build a subdivision conforming to Cape Girardeau standards; that is the essence of a recommended policy on annexing new territory written by members of the city's staff; however, members of the City Council disagree over whether to adopt the policy.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- She's a thoroughly modern Millie; the 83-year-old journalist can use a computer like a pro and writes a column on pressing issues every week; for 64 years, Mildred "Millie" Carolyn Wallhausen's passion and love has been the newspaper business; this month she was honored by the press association as the first receipt of the Mildred Wallhausen Friend of SEMO Press Award; the award is displayed proudly in her office at the Enterprise-Courier, where she is still publisher.
As soon as an election date agreeable to all parties can be set, uniformed members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department will vote on the employees' request that the city recognize its union for collective bargaining purposes; the request was made by the executive board of Local 1084, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO, in which uniformed firemen have held membership for a number of years.
A truck owned by Griffaw Manufacturing Co. of Cape Girardeau, stolen earlier this week at St. Louis, has been recovered minus the furniture; authorities said the loss is estimate at $5,000; the truck was reported stolen Wednesday morning by driver John Hente of Cape Girardeau; it had been parked at the Ramada Inn at Lindbergh and Interstate 55 in St. Louis; it was found the next day in north St. Louis near Krey Packing Co.
Surging upwards to a still higher stage, the Mississippi River rose 18 inches at Cape Girardeau over the weekend, reaching 37.1 feet at 8 a.m. today; a crest of between 38 and 38.5 feet Wednesday is predicted by port warden Lee L. Albert; the continued rise brought new evacuations from the Smelterville area; the Red Cross assisted several families move yesterday, the white families going to homes of friends and relatives and to the link trainer building at Harris Field, while Black families are "happily housed in their lodge house on Sprigg Street."
Late in the day, Frisco train service between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis is disrupted, when an estimated 150 feet of track washes out on the line two miles south of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
Officers of the Cape Girardeau County Red Cross Health Center are devoting serious attention to the flood conditions in and around Cape Girardeau and throughout the southern part of the county; officers say the greatest contribution the Red Cross can make is to warn and advise regarding after-flood sanitary conditions, because many dangers lurk from malaria, typhoid, rheumatism, etc.; special consideration must be given drinking water.
The Cape Girardeau Lions Club celebrates Charter Night in the evening with a banquet at the Chamber of Commerce rooms in the Elks Building; Lions District Gov. John W. Scott of Springfield, Illinois, is among the guests in attendance; the Cape Girardeau Den of Lions roared into existence March 16, with 26 charter members.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
