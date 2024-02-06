Out of the past: April 28

1997

If a developer wants to build a new subdivision outside the city of Cape Girardeau and then have the city annex it, that developer had better be prepared to build a subdivision conforming to Cape Girardeau standards; that is the essence of a recommended policy on annexing new territory written by members of the city's staff; however, members of the City Council disagree over whether to adopt the policy.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- She's a thoroughly modern Millie; the 83-year-old journalist can use a computer like a pro and writes a column on pressing issues every week; for 64 years, Mildred "Millie" Carolyn Wallhausen's passion and love has been the newspaper business; this month she was honored by the press association as the first receipt of the Mildred Wallhausen Friend of SEMO Press Award; the award is displayed proudly in her office at the Enterprise-Courier, where she is still publisher.

1972

As soon as an election date agreeable to all parties can be set, uniformed members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department will vote on the employees' request that the city recognize its union for collective bargaining purposes; the request was made by the executive board of Local 1084, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO, in which uniformed firemen have held membership for a number of years.

A truck owned by Griffaw Manufacturing Co. of Cape Girardeau, stolen earlier this week at St. Louis, has been recovered minus the furniture; authorities said the loss is estimate at $5,000; the truck was reported stolen Wednesday morning by driver John Hente of Cape Girardeau; it had been parked at the Ramada Inn at Lindbergh and Interstate 55 in St. Louis; it was found the next day in north St. Louis near Krey Packing Co.