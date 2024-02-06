Out of the past: April 28

1994

Mid-South Steel and Cape Girardeau's sewer system are the direct beneficiaries of $75,000 worth of state emergency flood aid awarded yesterday by the Department of Economic Development; through an Emergency Flood Infrastructure Grant, the city will be able to make sanitary sewer improvements necessary for Mid-South Steel Products to relocate from a flood plain along the Mississippi River to an industrial park here.

Academic freedom wasn't an issue in the firing of Southeast Missouri State University science professor David Stewart, a Faculty Senate committee has concluded; the committee also concluded there was no evidence university procedures had been violated in Stewart's case.

1969

A wild chase through Cape Girardeau streets yesterday morning had a wet ending for a 27-year-old Cape Girardeau man; police pulled him from the Mississippi River near the traffic bridge after he drove a car into the river near the Themis Street floodgate; the automobile belonged to B&M Auto Sales, 438 Broadway.

A Cape Girardeau County grand jury files its final report in the morning, citing the citizens role in law enforcement, commenting on Cape Girardeau Police Department problems, taking the news media to task for some reporting and recommending changes in the local courts.