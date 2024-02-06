Out of the past: April 28

Area high schools are finding ways to keep prayer a part of their graduation ceremonies despite limitations imposed last year by the U.S. Supreme Court; the ruling prohibits officially-sponsored prayer at high school graduation ceremonies; skirting the limits, both Cape Girardeau and Jackson graduating seniors will attend baccalaureate services on May 23, sponsored by the towns' respective ministerial alliances.
Scott City has paid its first quarterly dues to the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, but not out of the city's pocket; exactly whose pockets the $1,250 came from hasn't been disclosed; the Scott City Chamber of Commerce received an anonymous "gift" through the Regional Commerce and Growth Association to pay its first quarter dues in the recruitment association.
Construction has begun for a new building for the Cape Bible Chapel at West Cape Rock Drive and Lombardo; a brief groundbreaking ceremony was held last Sunday; Riverside Home Builders, Inc., is building the structure; its sanctuary and foyer will cover 2,400 square feet on the main floor, with Sunday School facilities to be on a lower level.
"Development of Today's Christian" is the theme of the first annual convention of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held at Notre Dame High School.
J.F. Lawrence, who was appointed a Cape Girardeau police officer a week ago, has submitted his resignation to Chief M.F. Morton because of the condition of his health; previously, Lawrence was a member of the department from 1925 to 1929.
Said to be an aftermath of a labor controversy in connection with construction of auxiliary units of the war pipeline across Scott County, union representatives and pipeline officials engage in a short but snappy altercation in the dining room of the Hotel Marquette; diners, in the hotel for their evening meal, have ringside seats for the melee; police make six arrests.
Coadjutor Bishop Frederick Foote Johnson of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri is here to preach and confirm a class at the morning hour at Christ Episcopal Church.
Several hundred people assemble at the Iron Mountain Railroad station in Jackson in the morning to see the boys off, 28 of whom leave for Camp Funston, Kansas, to go into military training; 30 boys were to leave, but Lee Hitchcock of Cape Girardeau was stricken with pneumonia a few days ago, and R.C. Meader will join his companions on the way, he having made his home in Houston, Missouri, lately.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
