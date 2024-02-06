Out of the past: April 28

1992

Full-time students will be paying more than $5,000 to live on campus and attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 1992-1993 academic year. That cost has climbed by more than $3,000 over the past 10 years, university figures show.

The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation wants "seed" money to acquire the 150-year-old St. Vincent's College in downtown Cape Girardeau. Representatives of the group appeared yesterday before the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board as the board began hearing proposals from various groups that are requesting a portion of tourism-tax funds.

1967

Employees and employers alike of Cape Girardeau business firms are feeling the effects of the Chicago truckers strike-lockout, which last night spread to wildcat strikes by Teamsters in St. Louis. Florsheim Shoe Co. production is halted, putting 625 workers off the job, and Trucker Truck Lines has about 90 percent of its drivers off because of the secondary strike in St. Louis.

The commander in chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Leslie M. Fry of Reno, Nevada, arrives in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon and will be the honored guest at a dinner this evening in the VFW post home.