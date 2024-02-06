Out of the past: April 28

Full-time students will be paying more than $5,000 to live on campus and attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 1992-1993 academic year. That cost has climbed by more than $3,000 over the past 10 years, university figures show.
The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation wants "seed" money to acquire the 150-year-old St. Vincent's College in downtown Cape Girardeau. Representatives of the group appeared yesterday before the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board as the board began hearing proposals from various groups that are requesting a portion of tourism-tax funds.
Employees and employers alike of Cape Girardeau business firms are feeling the effects of the Chicago truckers strike-lockout, which last night spread to wildcat strikes by Teamsters in St. Louis. Florsheim Shoe Co. production is halted, putting 625 workers off the job, and Trucker Truck Lines has about 90 percent of its drivers off because of the secondary strike in St. Louis.
The commander in chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Leslie M. Fry of Reno, Nevada, arrives in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon and will be the honored guest at a dinner this evening in the VFW post home.
A city construction permit has been issued for rebuilding of the 80-foot smokestack at the H.-H. Building, with J.A. Mudd as contractor.
Coach Don Faurot of the University of Missouri, who is in Cape Girardeau with his wife, visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Faurot, shows motion pictures of four of the Tigers' football games played during the 1941 season at the Little Theater at Teachers College. Included is film of the Sugar Bowl game with the Fordham Rams at New Orleans.
Arthur, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Boon, who own the well-known Henry English farm just east of Jackson, has visions of Capt. Kidd's treasure trove after digging up a shiny $1 gold piece under a giant walnut tree. The coin dates to 1844. Laclede Christy Clay Products Co. is to start a mining operation on the farm soon, but Arthur intends to do some amateur mining on his own.
Albert T. Perkins, chairman of the St. Louis committee of the Military Training Camps Association of the United States, has notified several men here that they have been appointed to a committee to secure enlistments from this territory. Named to the committee were Col. L.B. Houck, Dr. W.S. Dearmont, H.E. Alexander, H.L. Bridges and James P. Whiteside.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
