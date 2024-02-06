Out of the past: April 27

1995

A study released at the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents meeting yesterday shows the university pumps more than $53 million directly into the regional economy annually; indirectly, the impact tops $405 million, the study shows.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- At noon, the City of Caruthersville inaugurates its first official gambling cruise on the Mississippi River; the Missouri Gambling Commission approved Casino Aztar's $500 million floating casino project Wednesday.

1970

An estimated 800 cars stopped at the information booth set up by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees in Capaha Park for their annual Dogwood Tour to Trail of Tears State Park yesterday; traffic flowed smoothly through the state park and, unlike last year, there were no major traffic problems.

Bill D. Burlison, 10th District congressman, announces he will seek election to a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives; in a question-and-answer session, Burlison indicates debates with opponents aren't likely because of a "heavy legislative load in Washington and congressional responsibilities until January."