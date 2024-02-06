Out of the past: April 27

A study released at the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents meeting yesterday shows the university pumps more than $53 million directly into the regional economy annually; indirectly, the impact tops $405 million, the study shows.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- At noon, the City of Caruthersville inaugurates its first official gambling cruise on the Mississippi River; the Missouri Gambling Commission approved Casino Aztar's $500 million floating casino project Wednesday.
An estimated 800 cars stopped at the information booth set up by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees in Capaha Park for their annual Dogwood Tour to Trail of Tears State Park yesterday; traffic flowed smoothly through the state park and, unlike last year, there were no major traffic problems.
Bill D. Burlison, 10th District congressman, announces he will seek election to a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives; in a question-and-answer session, Burlison indicates debates with opponents aren't likely because of a "heavy legislative load in Washington and congressional responsibilities until January."
Mrs. L.H. Strunk of Cape Girardeau yesterday was elected president of the Ninth District of Federated Women's Clubs at the district meeting at Centenary Methodist Church; other officers are: first vice president, Mrs. Winonah Peace of Marble Hill, Missouri; second vice president, Mrs. John Kiefner of Perryville, Missouri; third vice president, Mrs. W.A. Heyde Jr. of Jackson; treasurer, Mrs. U.L. Jones of Piedmont, Missouri; recording secretary, Mrs. R.V. Beall of Malden, Missouri; and corresponding secretary, Mrs. Metz Cherry of Kennett, Missouri.
Recent rainy weather interfered with the work contemplated for Eight-Mile Garden and finally caused Hillard Brewster, state highway landscape man, to throw up his hands and leave; Brewster did get some work done, setting 40 assorted evergreens, most of these being in the new development on the south side of the highway starting at the bridge over Three-Mile Creek; there are also in this new unit 25 or more native trees, and back of it all is a hedge of multi-floral roses, 600 and 700 feet long.
Eleven new teachers for the grade and high schools of Cape Girardeau for next year were elected at a meeting of the school board last night; this number, added to the teachers re-elected at a previous meeting, makes 48 who will be employed for the next school term.
Workers are employed mowing the lawn in Courthouse Park and building up the terraces, washed down last winter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders