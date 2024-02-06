Out of the past: April 27

The public had the opportunity to see the new Regional Mail Processing Center in Cape West Business Park during yesterday's open house; the new facility opened last fall, but didn't expand to full operation until February.
Cape Girardeau City Council members take their first look at a gloomy synopsis of the city's operating budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1; city administration officials tell the council the city no longer will be able to fund programs and services solely with tax revenue generated from growth.
A long-planned relocation of Highway 74 along the route of Nash Road to serve the Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Corp. tract adjacent to the municipal airport may have to be abandoned; Missouri Highway Department officials, a Frisco Railroad representative and board members of the development corporation fail to reach agreement on the proposal here.
Members of the Senior Citizens Club take possession of a building at the site of Civil War Fort D, property the city recently remodeled for members to use as a clubhouse.
Cape Girardeau householders are laying in a supply of sugar to last them from midnight today until May 5, the period in which sales of the staple will be "frozen" by government order. Retailers, wholesalers, industrial and institutional users prepare to answer questions Tuesday and Wednesday at enrollment points in the high schools of the county to determine the amount of sugar they may sell during the months of May and June.
Voluntary enrollment of Girardeans in the "I Pledge America" campaign starts with many registering their pledges to purchase war bonds and stamps; enrollment places where the pledges may be signed are at the post office and at the two banks.
John Savers Jr. left Jackson yesterday by way of Cape Girardeau on his way to Cornelius, North Carolina, to bring his father home; the elder Savers has been living in North Carolina the past two years, but became ill several months ago and wrote his children to come after him, as he desires to spend the balance of his days at his old home.
By order of the city board of health, teachers and pupils in all Cape Girardeau schools -- public, parochial and Normal -- must be vaccinated by May 7 or will be prevented from attending classes; the order follows an outbreak of smallpox here, especially among blacks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.