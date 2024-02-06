Out of the past: April 27

1992

The public had the opportunity to see the new Regional Mail Processing Center in Cape West Business Park during yesterday's open house; the new facility opened last fall, but didn't expand to full operation until February.

Cape Girardeau City Council members take their first look at a gloomy synopsis of the city's operating budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1; city administration officials tell the council the city no longer will be able to fund programs and services solely with tax revenue generated from growth.

1967

A long-planned relocation of Highway 74 along the route of Nash Road to serve the Greater Cape Girardeau Industrial Corp. tract adjacent to the municipal airport may have to be abandoned; Missouri Highway Department officials, a Frisco Railroad representative and board members of the development corporation fail to reach agreement on the proposal here.

Members of the Senior Citizens Club take possession of a building at the site of Civil War Fort D, property the city recently remodeled for members to use as a clubhouse.