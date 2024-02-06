Out of the past: April 26

1997

More than 350 buyers were on hand yesterday for the first day of the Mid-America Animal Auction at the Fruitland Livestock Sales Inc. auction barn; with buyers here from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, the sale continues today with a crowd estimated at between 400 and 600 buyers.

Cape Girardeau residents could see higher garbage collection fees, while city employees would get slightly higher than usual raises, if the City Council goes along with city staff recommendations; the raises would bring salaries closer to parity with comparable cities in Missouri; but the increases would come at the expense of replacing some of the city's aging equipment because city revenue isn't increasing like officials predicted.

1972

The Jackson School District's elementary school probably won't be ready for use before December; school board members were informed last night that a shortage has developed in the brick being used on the building, which will cause a 60- to 90-day construction delay; while construction is generally on schedule and the brick shortage won't affect completion of the classrooms, it will be impossible to roof the central part of the building until the brick work is complete; that will mean the building may not be ready until December.

One more candidate filed for a Cape Girardeau County office before the deadline yesterday; Harold G. Cobb of Cape Girardeau is seeking the Democratic nomination for county coroner at the August primary; his opposition on the party ticket is R. Gene Wiggins of Jackson.