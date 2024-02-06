Out of the past: April 24

Four Southeast Missouri State University regents say athletics isn't "a sacred cow," but they oppose making any budget cuts that would jeopardize the university's standing as a NCAA Division I school; the board of regents last week said it wouldn't approve a $250,000 cut in the athletic budget recommended by a divided Budget Review Committee.
Shots are fired from a vehicle early in the morning in the 400 block of Good Hope Street, resulting in the critical wounding of a Cape Girardeau man; as many as three guns were fired from the vehicle. It is the second drive-by shooting in the city in little more than a week.
This is the last week of standard time; Cape Girardeau residents, along with others across the country, will convert their clocks to daylight saving time next Sunday morning.
Eleven finalists have been selected to compete in the first Miss Cape Girardeau Pageant, preliminary to the Miss Missouri and Miss America pageants: Rosemary Young, Vicki Boren, Linda Young, Diane Jordan, Jean Siemers, Sheryl Palmer, Judy Mullins, Mary Ann Rice, Judy Barteau, Kathy Sue Slinkard and Tana Austin. The pageant will be May 5.
The first truckload of machinery for the new Dorsa dress factory arrives early in the day, and another is expected from Chicago tomorrow; the two loads will enable the plant to get started sometime during the coming week. So far, around 325 applications have been taken at the employment-service office for jobs at the new plant.
Efforts to unionize employees of industries and firms in the community are continuing, with branches of the American Federation of Labor and the Committee for Industrial Organization represented in those efforts. A recent election resulted in employees at the shoe factory selecting the United Shoe Workers of America, CIO, as their bargaining agent; it is reported the CIO has approached some bakery and laundry workers here relative to organizing.
Cape Girardeau Boy Scouts are to reorganize in the near future. Capt. Wilson Bain, scout commissioner of the old council, has received several letters from the Boy Scout headquarters in New York asking him to reorganize the council. He will be assisted in the reorganizing by attorney Rush H. Limbaugh, who will be named scoutmaster.
Gus Schultz, upper Broadway barber, has received word from his sons, Leo C. and Louis J., they have been re-elected teachers of manual training and athletics in the public schools at Richmond and Maryville, Missouri, for another year with increased salaries.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
