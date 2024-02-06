Out of the past: April 24

1992

Four Southeast Missouri State University regents say athletics isn't "a sacred cow," but they oppose making any budget cuts that would jeopardize the university's standing as a NCAA Division I school; the board of regents last week said it wouldn't approve a $250,000 cut in the athletic budget recommended by a divided Budget Review Committee.

Shots are fired from a vehicle early in the morning in the 400 block of Good Hope Street, resulting in the critical wounding of a Cape Girardeau man; as many as three guns were fired from the vehicle. It is the second drive-by shooting in the city in little more than a week.

1967

This is the last week of standard time; Cape Girardeau residents, along with others across the country, will convert their clocks to daylight saving time next Sunday morning.

Eleven finalists have been selected to compete in the first Miss Cape Girardeau Pageant, preliminary to the Miss Missouri and Miss America pageants: Rosemary Young, Vicki Boren, Linda Young, Diane Jordan, Jean Siemers, Sheryl Palmer, Judy Mullins, Mary Ann Rice, Judy Barteau, Kathy Sue Slinkard and Tana Austin. The pageant will be May 5.