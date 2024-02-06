Out of the past: April 23

1995

A federal civil rights team will visit Cape Girardeau public schools this week to investigate a complaint students are being discriminated against on the basis of race and disability; the complaint was filed in February by members of the Cape Girardeau National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Motorama '95 draws between 7,000 and 8,000 people to the Show Me Center over the weekend to see exhibitors from throughout the Midwest; NASCAR-related and other speed-sport products are displayed on the floor of the Show Me Center; local merchants and national vendors display their products and new technology.

1970

Cape Girardeau's sewage treatment plant and all lift stations were closed down yesterday as the Mississippi River continues to rise here, but indications are the picture may be brighter than expected; the river is at 31.45 feet, but isn't rising as had been expected; a crest of 34 feet is expected Saturday.

Thomas K. O'Loughlin, who lives 2 miles north of Fruitland, announces he has filed for the Democratic nomination for state representative from District 156; this district includes all of Cape Girardeau County except a portion of Cape Girardeau, plus part of northern Scott County.