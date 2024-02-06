Out of the past: April 23

A federal civil rights team will visit Cape Girardeau public schools this week to investigate a complaint students are being discriminated against on the basis of race and disability; the complaint was filed in February by members of the Cape Girardeau National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Motorama '95 draws between 7,000 and 8,000 people to the Show Me Center over the weekend to see exhibitors from throughout the Midwest; NASCAR-related and other speed-sport products are displayed on the floor of the Show Me Center; local merchants and national vendors display their products and new technology.
Cape Girardeau's sewage treatment plant and all lift stations were closed down yesterday as the Mississippi River continues to rise here, but indications are the picture may be brighter than expected; the river is at 31.45 feet, but isn't rising as had been expected; a crest of 34 feet is expected Saturday.
Thomas K. O'Loughlin, who lives 2 miles north of Fruitland, announces he has filed for the Democratic nomination for state representative from District 156; this district includes all of Cape Girardeau County except a portion of Cape Girardeau, plus part of northern Scott County.
Reported missing March 21 in the fighting in Germany, Pfc. John R. Roth, 20, son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Arnold Roth of Cape Girardeau, lost his life on that date, the War Department advises his mother; his father is stationed with the Army Air Forces in Italy.
The dream of owning a plane is coming true for some; the Defense Plant Corporation has, up to today, sold 147 airplanes at Harris Field; thus far, the light Taylorcraft cabin-type monoplane with the "parasol," or elevated wing, has proved the most popular craft sold; they're ideal little pleasure ships, requiring a small landing and take-off area.
The safe in the office of Standard Oil Co., 503 Maple Ave., is blown by robbers shortly after 2 a.m., and about $150 in cash is stolen; two men are seen walking north on the Cape Girardeau Northern railroad tracks a few minutes after the explosion awakens Tom Blue, who lives nearby.
August H. Litzelfelner has sold his fine farm on the west bank of the Mississippi River, south of Neely's Landing, consisting of 345.80 acres, to Edward Hely of Cape Girardeau for $16,500; the place is picturesquely located on the river bank and also covers the mouth of historic Indian Creek; the Frisco railroad traverses it on the east side, and near there was the scene of a horrible boat disaster.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
