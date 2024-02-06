Out of the past: April 22

1994

The National Rifle Association held its first "Friends of NRA" auction and dinner at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau last night; around 300 persons attended the banquet, including state Sen. Peter Kinder, who was co-chairman of the event, state Rep. Mary Kasten and members of U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson's staff.

A "Missouri Wall of Fame" mural will be painted on the west side of the Cape Girardeau floodwall, across from Hutson's Furniture; this will be the seventh mural to be erected by the River Heritage Mural Association; the six-color mural will include 25 panels featuring 25 to 30 famous Missourians.

1969

While flood danger to some cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri is heightened as the crest of the Mississippi River pushes southward, predictions still call for the river at Cape Girardeau to begin falling Friday after cresting Thursday at 36 feet; the flood stage today is 34.69 feet.

Capt. and Mrs. Max D. Sullivan are in Cape Girardeau visiting after having been at Fort Carson at Colorado Springs, Colorado, since the first week of September; Sullivan, an Army chaplain, was pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church here for three years, resigning July 20 last year; he will be leaving Saturday for Vietnam, where he will serve a year, probably as a combat chaplain.