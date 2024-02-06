Out of the past: April 21

The pool of potential Cape Girardeau school board candidates, which reached 13 yesterday, is expected to grow even larger before today's 4:30 p.m. deadline; in addition to those already announced, Richard Rolfing, Ruth Ann Simon, Wilfred Hoeslscher, Bob Komorech, Dr. C. John Ritter and Steve Robertson have added their names to the list.
Employees of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department who worked overtime in 1993 and 1994 will get an extra paycheck ranging from $3 to $1,433; the department violated federal fair labor standards when it compensated employees for overtime.
The roof of the old Bollinger Mill at Burfordville was heavily damaged by high winds in a storm Sunday evening, but the State Park Department reports the roof was to be replaced this summer anyhow; the wind peeled back about six feet of the roof, rafters and all, on the southwest corner of the building; other sections of the metal roof were also blown loose, but didn't come off.
A new president was elected and the vice president re-elected as the Cape Girardeau Board of Education reorganized yesterday; Jack O. Kramer, a member of the board since April 1968, was unanimously selected to head the school body in the year ahead; Mary Kasten was unanimously re-elected vice president.
The Mississippi River inches to a stage of 37.8 feet at Cape Girardeau in the morning; although the climb is slow, residents of threatened areas are concerned as levees in the area undergo another test; U.S. Engineers here say all the levees protecting the McClure, Illinois, basin are holding, but another foot of water will put them in a questionable condition.
The old Cape Girardeau Foundry property on North Water Street is being remodeled by Eddie Erlbacher, who purchased the property several years ago; the main building has been rebuilt and is to be used as a machine shop.
Freight is still embargoed on trains originating in St. Louis because of a switchmen's strike; G.H. Bennett, general agent for the Frisco at Cape Girardeau, says he has received only eight cars of freight from that town in the past three days, but they were all loaded and billed out previous to the strike; some freight, however, is being received from the west and south.
J.S. Medley, president of the new Security State Bank, has moved his family from Whitewater to Cape Girardeau to make their home at 821 William St.; Medley's father, Joseph F. Medley, county judge in 1896-1997, makes his home with his son ; the venerable former judge is 90 years old, being one of the oldest residents of the county.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
