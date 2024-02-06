Out of the past: April 21

1995

The pool of potential Cape Girardeau school board candidates, which reached 13 yesterday, is expected to grow even larger before today's 4:30 p.m. deadline; in addition to those already announced, Richard Rolfing, Ruth Ann Simon, Wilfred Hoeslscher, Bob Komorech, Dr. C. John Ritter and Steve Robertson have added their names to the list.

Employees of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department who worked overtime in 1993 and 1994 will get an extra paycheck ranging from $3 to $1,433; the department violated federal fair labor standards when it compensated employees for overtime.

1970

The roof of the old Bollinger Mill at Burfordville was heavily damaged by high winds in a storm Sunday evening, but the State Park Department reports the roof was to be replaced this summer anyhow; the wind peeled back about six feet of the roof, rafters and all, on the southwest corner of the building; other sections of the metal roof were also blown loose, but didn't come off.

A new president was elected and the vice president re-elected as the Cape Girardeau Board of Education reorganized yesterday; Jack O. Kramer, a member of the board since April 1968, was unanimously selected to head the school body in the year ahead; Mary Kasten was unanimously re-elected vice president.