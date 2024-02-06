Out of the past: April 21

1994

If you plan to do any digging in Jackson, call (800) DIG-RITE first; that's the toll-free telephone number of Missouri One Call System Inc.; the City of Jackson earlier this month became one of the 114 MOCS member companies throughout the state.

Two gaming firms -- Royal Casino Group of Calabasas, California, and Lady Luck Gaming Corp. of Las Vegas -- interested in developing a Scott City site lay their cards on the table in the evening at a special meeting of the city council; after Scott City voters April 5 approved a local initiative to have riverboat gambling in the community, the council decided to move ahead with the selection of an operator, despite state roadblocks thrown up by the failure of a state constitutional amendment the same day.

1969

The Missourian begins publishing the "Reminiscences of Louis Houck," marking the 100th anniversary of his arrival in Cape Girardeau; the printing of these articles penned by Houck is through the generosity of his grandson, C.A. Juden.

Outside hourly workers of the Missouri Utilities Co. throughout Southeast Missouri have reportedly voted to strike over wages, but state law requires state mediation before any walkout takes place.