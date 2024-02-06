Out of the past: April 21

If you plan to do any digging in Jackson, call (800) DIG-RITE first; that's the toll-free telephone number of Missouri One Call System Inc.; the City of Jackson earlier this month became one of the 114 MOCS member companies throughout the state.
Two gaming firms -- Royal Casino Group of Calabasas, California, and Lady Luck Gaming Corp. of Las Vegas -- interested in developing a Scott City site lay their cards on the table in the evening at a special meeting of the city council; after Scott City voters April 5 approved a local initiative to have riverboat gambling in the community, the council decided to move ahead with the selection of an operator, despite state roadblocks thrown up by the failure of a state constitutional amendment the same day.
The Missourian begins publishing the "Reminiscences of Louis Houck," marking the 100th anniversary of his arrival in Cape Girardeau; the printing of these articles penned by Houck is through the generosity of his grandson, C.A. Juden.
Outside hourly workers of the Missouri Utilities Co. throughout Southeast Missouri have reportedly voted to strike over wages, but state law requires state mediation before any walkout takes place.
The Teen Town Club, 115a Themis St., opens in the evening for a recreation session; the Star Duster orchestra, composed mostly of high school youths, furnishes music; youths of the community will help manage the club, which was started by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.
Lt. Robert L. Brooks advises his family here and in Illmo he has safely arrived in England; he is a first pilot of an Air Troop Transport Command; Brooks is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Brooks of Cape Girardeau Route 1; his brother, Sgt. William Brooks, is serving in the Marine Corps in the Pacific; a sister, Cpl. Dorothy L. Sebek, is with the WACs at Camp Hale, Colorado.
Many Cape Girardeau residents yesterday drove to the point where the new bridge is being built over the great diversion channel on the Rock Levee Road and were surprised to find it nearly finished; a week earlier, the contractor had piles of steel scattered about, and it looked then as though it would take weeks to get the construction of the long span started; but the steel work is about completed, and the indications are the bridge will be ready for traffic by the end of the week.
The hope for a big parade and welcoming demonstration of the 140th Regiment at Cape Girardeau has been abandoned; a letter from Gen. H.C. Clark, adjutant general of Missouri, says it will be impossible to arrange such an event.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
