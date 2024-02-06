Out of the past: April 21

Cape Girardeau Mayor Gene Rhodes last night criticized the city administration for recent city personnel changes he said were made without the council's full knowledge or approval; the mayor referred to news reports and a news conference last week on the reorganization plan, which includes the elimination of about a dozen positions.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Tough-guy actor Neville Brand, 71, who spent part of his childhood in Cape Girardeau, died in Sacramento last week; Brand lived in Cape Girardeau as a youngster in the mid-1920s.
State College president Mark Scully announces college faculty and students won't be required to attend baccalaureate services anymore; his comments come after the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors challenged the legality of compulsory attendance.
An acre in the Otahki Girl Scout Council camp in Wayne County, Missouri, is paid for by members of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at State College as their community-service project. The coeds have been doing odd jobs to earn the $100 for the land, some washing windows, others babysitting or doing whatever work they could find.
Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president W.J. Kies reports $2,950 has been collected in the effort to secure a Dorsa dress factory. The chamber must raise $4,200 by 10 tomorrow morning to close the deal.
Harl H. Haas, son of the late Mayor H.H. Haas, who has been training in the Royal Canadian Air Force since last October, is in Cape Girardeau to visit his son and complete the data needed to transfer from the Canadian service to the United States service. He intends to enlist in the air corps in St. Louis tomorrow.
Matrimony again took its toll on the teaching forces of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Several have quit because they have married or are engaged: Avis Baker, Clara Drusch, Bertha Spaugh, L.A. Lusch, Mildred Turner, Edith Sebastian, Pansy King, Clara Barrett, Caroline Atkins-Ford, Wilma Wolters and Lucille Douglass-Walther.
The Cape Girardeau Electric Sign Co., which was organized about three weeks ago by Cape Girardeau residents, received its charter Thursday from the secretary of state and at once will begin selling stock to raise $10,000, the amount for which the company is incorporated. President of the company is M.G. Lorberg; A.G. Keller is vice president; C.A. Werum, secretary; and Oscar Crites, treasurer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
