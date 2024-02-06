Out of the past: April 21

1992

Cape Girardeau Mayor Gene Rhodes last night criticized the city administration for recent city personnel changes he said were made without the council's full knowledge or approval; the mayor referred to news reports and a news conference last week on the reorganization plan, which includes the elimination of about a dozen positions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Tough-guy actor Neville Brand, 71, who spent part of his childhood in Cape Girardeau, died in Sacramento last week; Brand lived in Cape Girardeau as a youngster in the mid-1920s.

1967

State College president Mark Scully announces college faculty and students won't be required to attend baccalaureate services anymore; his comments come after the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors challenged the legality of compulsory attendance.

An acre in the Otahki Girl Scout Council camp in Wayne County, Missouri, is paid for by members of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at State College as their community-service project. The coeds have been doing odd jobs to earn the $100 for the land, some washing windows, others babysitting or doing whatever work they could find.