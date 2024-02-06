Out of the past: April 20

1999

The old Saint Francis Hospital and its property at Good Hope and Pacific streets have been purchased by a Little Rock, Arkansas, firm that plans to turn it into housing units; the Phillips Cos. of Little Rock purchased the property from 811 Good Hope Co. of Springfield, which was founded in March 1998 and named for the address of the 86-year-old structure; the Springfield company, run by Trent Condellone, had planned a $5 million renovation of the three-level, brick building into government offices.

Dr. Charles Kupchella, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, is selected the 10th president of the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks; nearly 50 candidates applied for the post after UND President Dr. Kendall Baker announced his resignation last August; Kupchella has been provost at Southeast since 1993.

1974

Plaza Gifts and Office Supplies in the Town Plaza Shopping Center has purchased the building and real estate at 335 N. Kingshighway from Cape Realty Co., and will, after some renovation, occupy it with a store featuring used furniture and supplies; Frank V. Klueppel Jr., the firm’s owner and manager, reports space used in the shopping center is overcrowded, necessitating acquisition of the additional location for this phase of the business; the building acquired formerly was occupied by the Seven-Up Bottling Co., and was damaged by fire a couple years ago.

Julius Williams of New York City, national director of armed services programs for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, says even more important than amnesty for draft evaders is an amnesty for Vietnam War veterans who received dishonorable discharges, half of whom were minorities; Williams is one of four members of an all-Black panel that discussed Blacks and the military at the NAACP’s Region IV Leadership Conference being held at the Holiday Inn; Williams says one of the NAACP’s major complaints is the disproportionate number of minority group members who received dishonorable discharges.