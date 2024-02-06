Out of the past: April 20

The old Saint Francis Hospital and its property at Good Hope and Pacific streets have been purchased by a Little Rock, Arkansas, firm that plans to turn it into housing units; the Phillips Cos. of Little Rock purchased the property from 811 Good Hope Co. of Springfield, which was founded in March 1998 and named for the address of the 86-year-old structure; the Springfield company, run by Trent Condellone, had planned a $5 million renovation of the three-level, brick building into government offices.
Dr. Charles Kupchella, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, is selected the 10th president of the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks; nearly 50 candidates applied for the post after UND President Dr. Kendall Baker announced his resignation last August; Kupchella has been provost at Southeast since 1993.
Plaza Gifts and Office Supplies in the Town Plaza Shopping Center has purchased the building and real estate at 335 N. Kingshighway from Cape Realty Co., and will, after some renovation, occupy it with a store featuring used furniture and supplies; Frank V. Klueppel Jr., the firm’s owner and manager, reports space used in the shopping center is overcrowded, necessitating acquisition of the additional location for this phase of the business; the building acquired formerly was occupied by the Seven-Up Bottling Co., and was damaged by fire a couple years ago.
Julius Williams of New York City, national director of armed services programs for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, says even more important than amnesty for draft evaders is an amnesty for Vietnam War veterans who received dishonorable discharges, half of whom were minorities; Williams is one of four members of an all-Black panel that discussed Blacks and the military at the NAACP’s Region IV Leadership Conference being held at the Holiday Inn; Williams says one of the NAACP’s major complaints is the disproportionate number of minority group members who received dishonorable discharges.
Carl Miller, president of the Amateur Softball Association, says the new softball field in the 1300 block of South Sprigg Street will be ready for the opening night of May 8; final work on the lights is being done; along with the six poles, carrying three lights each, a concrete block building has been built for a concession stand and for storing equipment; bleacher seats will be built along the first and third base sides of the infield and should be finished within the next two weeks; grading of the field should be finished this week.
Some controversial problems and projects of Cape Girardeau were aired last night at a town hall meeting, a feature of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce dinner; during the question and answer session, presided over by chamber president A.C. Brase, such topics as the widening of Highway 61, the re-routing of Highway 74, construction of a road to Fruitland, clean up of Smelterville and the establishment of a community chest in Cape Girardeau were discussed.
Marking the close of the Lenten season, Easter Sunday is observed in every church in Cape Girardeau with special music and services; in many instances, pageants and cantatas portray the historical events of the occasion; the abundance of warm sunshine and favorable weather produce a successful “Easter parade” in Cape Girardeau; the day is clear, and the sun shines brightly, although perhaps not half so brightly as the dazzlingly attractive studies in color that meet the eye in the usual fashion review.
The congregation of Grace Methodist Church doubly celebrates at the morning services; in addition to the regular Easter program, 29 new members are taken into the church as a result of the revival meeting, which close there in the evening; a double quartet — composed of Edna Will, Rudolph Mehrle, Otto Bingenheimer, Aline Ulrich, Henry Tuschhoff, Dave Smith, John Ulrich and Oscar Deneke — sings several selections at the Easter services.