Out of the past: April 2

1998

The much-talked-about El Niño has wreaked devastation on the West Coast, but local school administrators hail the weather system as a winter marvel for Southeast Missouri; the weather system provided a veritably snowless winter in Southeast Missouri, which means weather-watching school administrators have been able to sleep easy.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perry County School District Board of Education wants to build a high school to ease overcrowding in the district; but board members are worried about selling the project to district voters; it carries a price tag of nearly $14 million; the board and administrators met Wednesday with architect David Kromm of Kromm, Rikimaru and Johansen to review preliminary plans for a new, 141,000-square-foot school with room for 1,000 students.

1973

The flood fight along the vast system of levees that holds billions of cubic feet of Mississippi River water off farms and towns went on without surcease over the weekend against a rising wall of water that will set a new flood record at Cape Girardeau; the National Weather Service predicts the river will reach a stage of 43 feet here Thursday, six-tenths of a foot higher than the 42.4 feet record established in 1943; the river is expected to crest at Cape Girardeau on Saturday at 43.5 feet.

Negotiations are in progress to extend the scope of the K-Mart center to be built this year in the 2200 block of Independence Street; Thomas L. Meyer of Meyer Realty Co. was informed over the weekend by E.N. Maisel and Associates of Oak Park, Michigan, owners of the tract, that the negotiations are progressing on location of a major food center in conjunction with the big store; this building, from 20,000 to 25,000 square feet, will be erected on the south end of the K-Mart structure.