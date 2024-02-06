Out of the past: April 19

1999

After months of debate, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education establishes elementary school boundaries during a meeting at Central Junior High School; board members approve a proposal developed by administrators late last month that slightly modifies the original plan adopted in 1997; under the proposal, most school boundaries would remain the same, with the most significant changes affecting Jefferson and Franklin schools.

The Cape Girardeau City Council votes unanimously to issue $2.8 million in bonds for improvements to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and the A.C. Brase Arena Building; the bonds will help with renovation projects and water and sewer improvements at the airport in conjunction with the Zenair project; Zenair of Canada Ltd. will open an airplane manufacturing plant at the airport; part of the bonds needed for the airport project were included with the cost of renovations at the A.C. Brase Arena Building.

1974

Before 28 members of the League of Women Voters last night, Mayor Howard C. Tooke and city manager W.G. Lawley explained plans for the City of Cape Girardeau to assume responsibility for solid waste disposal when the present contact with American Disposal System expires June 30; Tooke explained: “At present we are guaranteeing a company some $14,000 a month for a service it provides to only 6,000 people, and we feel we can provide greater service to the whole city for that amount.”

With the flood of 1973 fresh on their minds, about 200 residents of the St. Johns Bayou and New Madrid Floodway gathered at a public hearing in Sikeston yesterday to give their unanimous support to a Corps of Engineers study for improvements in the flood-prone areas of New Madrid and Mississippi counties; not one of the 21 persons who testified at the two-hour hearing voiced disapproval of the corps’ proposed $23,561,000 project.