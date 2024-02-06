Out of the past: April 19

It took longer for the memories of rising floodwaters to fade than for Commerce, Missouri, residents to accept or decline property buyout offers that began four months ago; the State Emergency Management Agency closed its flood buyout office last week even though some offers are still on the table; residents didn't learn about the closing until it happened; about 45 landowners in Commerce accepted offers, and only 13 declined.
Members of the Cape Girardeau City Council are at Black Forest for a marathon, 10-hour update session about city affairs; the annual event has a new twist this year: instead of two days of introductions to city departments and staff members, one long day of progress reports is planned.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Clyde Orton -- upholding the title with which he labeled himself last week, "ex-sheriff and next sheriff" of Pemiscot County -- files to re-run in a special election May 11 for the office from which he was ousted; the mandate issued by the Missouri Supreme Court that ousted Orton from the post he held for 14 years doesn't mention whether he can run in a special election for the same job.
A motion to set up a committee to look into problems and arrangements of an FM radio station at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and to formulate plans to create a similar station on the State College campus here is passed by the Student Senate.
A Good Friday union service is held at noon at Christ Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Bayard Clark, rector, in charge; the service consists of a series of seven meditations on the last words of Christ interspersed with prayers, scripture readings and hymns; ministers taking part in the service are the Revs. Bernard A. McIlhany, Miles H. Stotts, John L. Taylor, B.C. Boney of Jackson, W.E. Sparks, S.D. Aubuchon and Maj. Alex Stenhouse.
The committee overseeing the summer playground activities have selected sites for the games: Fairground Park, Franklin School grounds, Missouri Utilities Co. lots in Red Star suburb, lots west of the Farrow store in the Koch suburb, Lorimier School grounds and Smelterville, the latter to be for Black children.
William B. Schaefer Jr. is awarded the Faculty Medal from Southeast Missouri Teachers College in the annual declamation contest held in the college auditorium; he presents Story's famous tale, "The Minister Plenipotentiary"; the other two contestants are Leonard Hackworth and Melvin Englehardt.
Herbert E. Helble of Cape Girardeau is earning many scholastic honors at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin; he has been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, honorary scholastic fraternity; in addition, he was elected to Sigma Delta Chi, professional journalistic fraternity, and Delta Sigma Rho, honorary forensic fraternity.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
