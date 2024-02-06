Out of the past: April 19

1996

It took longer for the memories of rising floodwaters to fade than for Commerce, Missouri, residents to accept or decline property buyout offers that began four months ago; the State Emergency Management Agency closed its flood buyout office last week even though some offers are still on the table; residents didn't learn about the closing until it happened; about 45 landowners in Commerce accepted offers, and only 13 declined.

Members of the Cape Girardeau City Council are at Black Forest for a marathon, 10-hour update session about city affairs; the annual event has a new twist this year: instead of two days of introductions to city departments and staff members, one long day of progress reports is planned.

1971

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Clyde Orton -- upholding the title with which he labeled himself last week, "ex-sheriff and next sheriff" of Pemiscot County -- files to re-run in a special election May 11 for the office from which he was ousted; the mandate issued by the Missouri Supreme Court that ousted Orton from the post he held for 14 years doesn't mention whether he can run in a special election for the same job.

A motion to set up a committee to look into problems and arrangements of an FM radio station at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and to formulate plans to create a similar station on the State College campus here is passed by the Student Senate.