Out of the past: April 18

1997

Less than a week after buying an old house a quarter-mile north of Neely's Landing, Warren Seekell came home last evening to find it engulfed in flames; by the time firefighters arrived from Fruitland, it was nothing but flames and twisted sheet metal; Seekell, 26, and his wife were at work, and none of their three children -- ages 8, 6 and 8 months -- was home at the time of the fire.

Sister Jane Kiefer was given the Vernice Baumstark Award yesterday at the annual Saint Francis Auxiliary and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon; the award is presented yearly to those who have given outstanding service to the hospital; Kiefer began as a social worker for Saint Francis in 1976, and later became director of social services and then chaplain in the pastoral care department.

1972

Robert B. Hendrix of Springfield, Missouri, widely experienced executive in the field, is named executive vice president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; he will take over between now and June 1 the post left vacant by the death of W. Allen Robinson; Hendrix and his wife, Rosemary, are the parents of four children.

The Jackson City Council moved to exercise its options to purchase 56.338 acres for parks last night and, after a discussion, decided to hold two other options for further consideration; the land voted upon for purchase was the John C. Crites tract, which adjoins City Park on the north; it runs from the intersection of Highway 61 and Route D south to the park, west of near Union Street, north past Randy Street, west a block and then north to Route D again.