Out of the past: April 18

Public transportation, widening Broadway, marking streets and traffic light safety are identified as several needs of residents at the first Vision 2000 transportation meeting; Mount Auburn, Bloomfield and Hopper roads follow as the most urgent projects that deserve attention; directing the series of transportation meetings is City Councilman Melvin Gateley.
Saying Cape Girardeau's police officers are the lowest paid in Missouri cities of similar size, a letter from the rank and file of the Cape Girardeau Police Department requests a 10% pay increase; but the city administration says it doesn't have the money.
Donald Rice, the Arcadia Valley High School science whiz, has done it again; he was named one of the two Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair top winners and again will compete with youth around the world in the International Science Fair at Baltimore, Maryland, next month; the other winner was William Goehman, a pupil in the high school at Jackson.
Gary Rust, member of the Missouri Republican committee and former Cape Girardeau County and 10th District party chairman, will announce Monday his intention to oppose Rep. Bill D. Burlison for the 10th District seat; the announcement was foreshadowed yesterday by Vernon H. Landgraf in pamphlets mailed to residents of the district; Landgraf, who ran for the office in the 1968 election, is serving as finance chairman for Rust.
A message from the War Department Tuesday announced the death of T-Sgt. Norbert R. Kuecker, son of the Rev. A.G. Kuecker, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas; Kuecker, 24, was killed in action in Germany March 21.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- Mrs. Joe Ziegler has received a letter from her husband saying he has been liberated by the Americas from Dab Orb, a German prisoner of war camp; the staff sergeant is in a hospital in France.
C.A. Vandivort departs for St. Louis, where he will attend the third annual convention of the Mississippi Valley Waterways Association on Monday and the convention of the Mississippi Valley Association on Tuesday and Wednesday as a representative of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.
Henry Sanders of the Orpheum Theater is back from California, where he had been to study the motion picture business first hand; along with the Orpheum, Sanders is one of the proprietors of the Pullman Theater in Chaffee, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
