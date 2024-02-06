Out of the past: April 17

1996

PATTON, Mo. -- Despite petition drives and new faces on the Meadow Heights Board of Education, an earlier decision not to rehire former high school principal Rick Chastain will stand; the board voted 4-3 last night not to renew Chastain's contract as high school principal; Chastain maintains he was fired because he blew the whistle on the district's former superintendent, who added fictitious names to attendance records.

Cape Girardeau will make legal history April 24 when three female state appeals court judges hold court here; it will mark the first time in Missouri that state appeals court cases have been heard by an all-female panel of judges; chief judge of the Court of Appeals Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis Kathianne Knaup Crane and judges Mary L. Rhodes and Mary Kathryn Hoff will hold court at 9 a.m. in the Common Pleas Courthouse; they will hear oral arguments in five cases.

1971

Thomas Lemmons, a Sikeston High School sophomore, and Glyn Jarrell, a senior at Dexter High School, are the top winners at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair; they will compete with youth from around the world in the International Science and Engineering Fair at Kansas City, Missouri, May 11-14.

The ever-expanding retail business picture in Cape Girardeau is reflected in a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue which, for the first time, elevates the community to the $100 million category; based on the three cents on the dollar state sales tax, buyers of goods on the local retail market during 1970 paid a total of $99,935,770; for this the purchasers paid a sales tax of $1,799,027.10.