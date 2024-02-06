Out of the past: April 17

1994

The Rev. Barry L. Pfanstiel is installed as pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau; preacher for the service is the Rev. Paul Donner of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and first vice president of Mid-South District Lutheran Church--Missouri Synod.

The Rev. Jimmy Randle is installed as pastor of Liberty Pentecostal Community Church, 325 S. Sprigg St.; Randle is a former minster of True Christian Pentecostal Witnesses Church, under the pastorship of the Rev. R.T. Shipp Jr.; the church was reorganized in January, after Shipp moved to another state.

1969

By a unanimous vote, Mayor Ivan L. Irvin and chairman pro tem J. Hugh Logan were elected by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night to continue serving in their respective offices for the coming year.

Burglars broke into the newsroom of The Missourian overnight, taking $120, damaging a typewriter and rifling desks; it was the second entry at The Missourian building in 11 days; the money taken last night was locked in a desk drawer and was part of a Christmas fund contributed to by employees.