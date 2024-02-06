Out of the past: April 17

The Rev. Barry L. Pfanstiel is installed as pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau; preacher for the service is the Rev. Paul Donner of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and first vice president of Mid-South District Lutheran Church--Missouri Synod.
The Rev. Jimmy Randle is installed as pastor of Liberty Pentecostal Community Church, 325 S. Sprigg St.; Randle is a former minster of True Christian Pentecostal Witnesses Church, under the pastorship of the Rev. R.T. Shipp Jr.; the church was reorganized in January, after Shipp moved to another state.
By a unanimous vote, Mayor Ivan L. Irvin and chairman pro tem J. Hugh Logan were elected by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night to continue serving in their respective offices for the coming year.
Burglars broke into the newsroom of The Missourian overnight, taking $120, damaging a typewriter and rifling desks; it was the second entry at The Missourian building in 11 days; the money taken last night was locked in a desk drawer and was part of a Christmas fund contributed to by employees.
The Mississippi River reaches a stage of 34.5 feet at Cape Girardeau, near its approximate crest, and is expected to begin falling tonight; in South Cape Girardeau a portion of the north end of the Smelterville suburb is under water, but families won't have to evacuate the area unless there is a sudden, unexpected rise.
The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously approves a new ordinance creating a department of milk inspection, separate from the present health department; the ordinance provides that the superintendent of the department shall have charge of and supervise the grading, inspection, sale and distribution of milk and dairy products within the city.
The Frisco railroad station at Hazel Spur in Illmo was burglarized last night, the second time within a week; the money safe was dynamited, but very little cash was secured; when Agent H.M. Bader came to work this morning, he found the safe door had blown off and a hole about a foot in size had been torn through the bottom of the safe, indicating a heavy charge was used; a window, eight feet from the safe, was blown out, and the door of a cabinet six feet away was shattered.
The Sagamore, the Normal School's yearbook, has been completed; the students dedicated the book to the fallen heroes, "the boys and the girl who fell in the late war and who had previously attended the Normal"; they were Fred Gaither Beardslee, Burton L. Capshaw, Leslie Christmas, Claycomb Crow, Harry Crumb, Julian Dearmont, Plummer Hood, Jake Humphreys, Edgar Russell Rogier, Bryan Smith, Roy Thornberg, Philip Twidwell, Bernard Wunderlich and Louise Wasem.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
