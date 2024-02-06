Out of the past: April 16

1997

Consummating the wishes of an overwhelming number of voters, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has approved a contract with A.G. Edwards and Sons Inc. for the sale of nearly $14 million in bonds for school improvements; proceeds from the sale will go toward a new elementary building, additions to Jefferson Elementary School, renovations to existing buildings and construction of a vocational-technical school.

City officials yesterday cut the ribbon and officially opened the $2.5 million Osage Community Centre; after a few speeches and rounds of applause, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce hosted the facility's first ever event: the Chamber's Business After Hours.

1972

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church observes its Spring Mission Festival with the Rev. Louis Launhardt, pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, as guest speaker; this event is in conjunction with the congregation's observance of the 125th anniversary of the Missouri Synod.

Russel L. Faust of Cape Girardeau plans to retire in July after 26 years as owner and operator of Faust Machine Co., 551 S. Sprigg St.; Darrell Miller, a machinist with the company for the past three years, became the new owner and operator April 1.