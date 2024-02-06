Out of the past: April 16

Consummating the wishes of an overwhelming number of voters, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has approved a contract with A.G. Edwards and Sons Inc. for the sale of nearly $14 million in bonds for school improvements; proceeds from the sale will go toward a new elementary building, additions to Jefferson Elementary School, renovations to existing buildings and construction of a vocational-technical school.
City officials yesterday cut the ribbon and officially opened the $2.5 million Osage Community Centre; after a few speeches and rounds of applause, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce hosted the facility's first ever event: the Chamber's Business After Hours.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church observes its Spring Mission Festival with the Rev. Louis Launhardt, pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, as guest speaker; this event is in conjunction with the congregation's observance of the 125th anniversary of the Missouri Synod.
Russel L. Faust of Cape Girardeau plans to retire in July after 26 years as owner and operator of Faust Machine Co., 551 S. Sprigg St.; Darrell Miller, a machinist with the company for the past three years, became the new owner and operator April 1.
Climbing one-tenth of a foot in 24 hours, the Mississippi River reaches a stage of 36 feet at 8 a.m. in Cape Girardeau and, apparently, is stationary; 26 persons, members of several families, have been moved to Harris Field from the flooded area of Smelterville by the Red Cross and are quartered in the link trainer building; in addition, 15 Blacks are quartered in the Negro Masonic Lodge building on Sprigg Street, also refugees from flooded South Cape.
Professor Mark F. Scully, a graduate of State College and former high school principal at Jackson, has been elected superintendent of schools at Paducah, Kentucky, friends here have learned; he is completing his second year as head of public schools at West Frankfort, Illinois.
Easter Sunday. Girardeans turn out by the thousands to attend Easter church services; at a special service, members of the Baptist Church collect $2,250 in cash to be used to pay for a lot on West Broadway on which a new church will be built; church members say the goal of $3,000 set for this will be realized.
Breaking with tradition, Easter service is held in the evening at St. James A.M.E. Church, the thought being more people will be able to attend a night service than in the morning; Evangelist Francis E. Motin, who is here holding a revival meeting, preaches the sermon; pastor is the Rev. J.W. Curry.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
