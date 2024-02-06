Out of the past: April 14

1994

The National Weather Service has revised its flood crest for Cape Girardeau downward, but leery county and municipal officials say they'll stay on alert until the crest passes, some time Saturday; unless there is significant precipitation across the Missouri River and Mississippi River valley area, forecasters say the Mississippi will crest here at 42.5 feet.

Tire Shredders Unlimited of High Ridge, Missouri, has set up shop off Nash Road, at the former Sam Tanksley Trucking building; the company is under contract with several area tire dealers to provide a portable tire shredder from time to time; the machine can shred 7,500 car tires a day; the waste material is being hauled to Lone Star Industries to be burned as fuel.

1969

Union cement finishers and district contractors reached agreement Saturday night on a wage package calling for $1.75 per hour increases over the three-year period of the contract; the agreement ends a strike that had shut down most commercial and public construction projects Friday in Southeast Missouri.

The Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Council wants to establish a district crime laboratory on the State College campus here and plans to make a formal application May 1 for a federal grant of $25,000 to $50,000 to equip the facility.