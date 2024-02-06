Out of the past: April 13

Fresh off the heals of record 1993 flooding, the Mississippi River is headed for a revised 44-foot crest here on Saturday, 12 feet above the 32-foot flood stage; the National Weather Service earlier predicted a crest of 36 feet for Friday, but torrential rains that fell Monday in central and eastern Missouri and into central Illinois have dumped more water into the already swollen Missouri and Mississippi rivers above St. Louis.
Former science professor David Stewart says he was unfairly terminated last year by the Southeast Missouri State University administration because of his perceived support of Iben Browning's earthquake prediction in 1990; Stewart, who claims the issue is one of academic freedom, is seeking to be rehired with tenure and back pay.
Members of the First Church of God, 500 Emerald St., host the public in the afternoon during the third open house sponsored by the community service department of the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches; visitors are met by tour guides, who explain the denomination, local congregation and the program of the church.
The Rev. Robert J. Koenig is installed as pastor of the dual parishes of Trinity-Shawneetown and Zion-Pocahontas; the afternoon service is held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells; Koenig grew up in Perry County, Missouri.
Rising at rate of 2 1/2 inches an hour, the Mississippi River climbed 5.1 feet in Cape Girardeau during the past 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. today, reaching a stage of 27.9 feet; because of the rapid rise, the disaster committee of the Cape Girardeau County chapter of the Red Cross is advising residents of the Smelterville suburb to evacuate their homes; the predicted crest here is 36 feet by Monday.
Tech. Sgt. Glenn L. Yarberry, 27, formerly of Cape Girardeau, who served with the famed Flying Tigers of the American Volunteer Group in China, is now with the ground crew of a combat squadron in England, where he has been since Nov. 11; he is a son of Theresa Yarberry, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Zimmer of Cape Girardeau; his mother died when he was a small child.
Several local churches suspend their morning services to permit their congregations to attend the Normal School exercises; the Rev. Dr. J.C. Handy of St. Louis preaches the baccalaureate sermon before graduating seniors; Handy, pastor of University City Methodist Episcopal Church South, speaks in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church, his former charge.
L.E. Crossman, Ph.D., a professor in Olivet College at Olivet, Michigan, has been chosen to fill the vacancy, during the spring and summer terms, left by the resignation of Professor H.S. Moore at the Normal School; Crossman will teach American history and economics here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.