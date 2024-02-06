Out of the past: April 13

1994

Fresh off the heals of record 1993 flooding, the Mississippi River is headed for a revised 44-foot crest here on Saturday, 12 feet above the 32-foot flood stage; the National Weather Service earlier predicted a crest of 36 feet for Friday, but torrential rains that fell Monday in central and eastern Missouri and into central Illinois have dumped more water into the already swollen Missouri and Mississippi rivers above St. Louis.

Former science professor David Stewart says he was unfairly terminated last year by the Southeast Missouri State University administration because of his perceived support of Iben Browning's earthquake prediction in 1990; Stewart, who claims the issue is one of academic freedom, is seeking to be rehired with tenure and back pay.

1969

Members of the First Church of God, 500 Emerald St., host the public in the afternoon during the third open house sponsored by the community service department of the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches; visitors are met by tour guides, who explain the denomination, local congregation and the program of the church.

The Rev. Robert J. Koenig is installed as pastor of the dual parishes of Trinity-Shawneetown and Zion-Pocahontas; the afternoon service is held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells; Koenig grew up in Perry County, Missouri.