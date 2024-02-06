Out of the past: April 12

Cape Girardeau residents won't be saddled with a two-bag limit on weekly trash pickups this year; the city staff, with the blessing of the City Council, plans to postpone implementing the two-bag limit and volume-based trash billing for another year.
Pat Ruopp, who was elected to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in 1982, and Kathy Swan, who was elected in 1992, announce their resignations at a news conference; both say they don't think they can work with the new board members, especially with new board president Bob Fox.
Groundbreaking ceremony for a new $250,000 St. Andrew Lutheran Church building is held in the morning; the new structure will become the fifth building owned by the congregation; the new building, designed by Uel Ramey of Wichita, Kansas, in association with Cape Girardeau architect Thomas Phillips, will seat 400, with an overflow area of 100; containing approximately 10,000 square feet, it will be a fireproof structure of masonry and steel.
Dr. Leland Edwards, veteran of more than 30 years in the mission field of Panama and now director of Foursquare Missions, is the guest speaker in the evening at Foursquare Gospel Church, 1224 Bloomfield.
A banner headline on the front page of a Southeast Missourian extra brings news of the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, 63; he passes away in the afternoon at Warm Springs, Georgia, of a massive cerebral hemorrhage; Harry S. Truman, former senator, Missouri county judge and one-time Kansas City haberdasher, will move up to the highest office in the land.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A compromise to permit State Teachers Colleges to drop the "Teachers" from their names and grant all degrees necessary to qualify Missouri public school teachers is quickly agreed to in the Senate, and the bill is approved for passage.
Accommodating the demand for more engagements in Texas, the concert of Ernestine Schuman-Heink has been postponed six days to May 17; the acclaimed singer confirmed that date in a telegram to The Southeast Missourian newspaper, which is sponsoring the concert.
William Roberson, a member of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department nearly two years, tendered his resignation to chief Fred Meyers Saturday, effective immediately; "Blick" Cooper has replaced him on the force temporarily, and he may be induced to remain; Cooper is one of the best known men in the city, having been a popular bartender in the downtown district for years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.