Out of the past: April 12

1995

Cape Girardeau residents won't be saddled with a two-bag limit on weekly trash pickups this year; the city staff, with the blessing of the City Council, plans to postpone implementing the two-bag limit and volume-based trash billing for another year.

Pat Ruopp, who was elected to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in 1982, and Kathy Swan, who was elected in 1992, announce their resignations at a news conference; both say they don't think they can work with the new board members, especially with new board president Bob Fox.

1970

Groundbreaking ceremony for a new $250,000 St. Andrew Lutheran Church building is held in the morning; the new structure will become the fifth building owned by the congregation; the new building, designed by Uel Ramey of Wichita, Kansas, in association with Cape Girardeau architect Thomas Phillips, will seat 400, with an overflow area of 100; containing approximately 10,000 square feet, it will be a fireproof structure of masonry and steel.

Dr. Leland Edwards, veteran of more than 30 years in the mission field of Panama and now director of Foursquare Missions, is the guest speaker in the evening at Foursquare Gospel Church, 1224 Bloomfield.