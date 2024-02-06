Out of the past: April 11

1992

The Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police, which was formed last year, received its charter this week; president of the group is Eddy James, and vice president is Charles Herbst.

PATTON, Mo. -- Meadow Heights School District officials are looking at cutting programs and staff in the aftermath of Tuesday's defeat of a proposed tax hike. Superintendent Tom Waller says there is also a possibility the funding measure will be resubmitted to voters. School officials are faced with making cuts totaling $113,000.

1967

OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- L.L. Buchheit, an Old Appleton grocer, is hoping to find ways to preserve the weather-beaten old mill that stands on Apple Creek here. The mill, built by Alfred McLane in 1824, is owned by Arthur Schulze of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

All local freight employees off work because of the nationwide trucking firms' lockout have been ordered to file immediately for unemployment compensation. A. Thomas Edwards, representative of Teamsters Local 574 here, says he issued the instructions after receiving official word from the International Brotherhood headquarters in Washington, D.C., to do so.