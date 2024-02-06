Out of the past: April 11

The Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police, which was formed last year, received its charter this week; president of the group is Eddy James, and vice president is Charles Herbst.
PATTON, Mo. -- Meadow Heights School District officials are looking at cutting programs and staff in the aftermath of Tuesday's defeat of a proposed tax hike. Superintendent Tom Waller says there is also a possibility the funding measure will be resubmitted to voters. School officials are faced with making cuts totaling $113,000.
OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- L.L. Buchheit, an Old Appleton grocer, is hoping to find ways to preserve the weather-beaten old mill that stands on Apple Creek here. The mill, built by Alfred McLane in 1824, is owned by Arthur Schulze of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
All local freight employees off work because of the nationwide trucking firms' lockout have been ordered to file immediately for unemployment compensation. A. Thomas Edwards, representative of Teamsters Local 574 here, says he issued the instructions after receiving official word from the International Brotherhood headquarters in Washington, D.C., to do so.
The Cape Transit Co., which has finished its first year of operation in Cape Girardeau, handled over 500,000 bus passengers during the 12 months, says manager H.R. DeTournay. The company, with four buses in use, started serving routes April 2, 1941, and now has five buses going, with a sixth held in reserve.
With 250 enlisted men and officers here, a two-day Missouri Military Reserve encampment gets underway in the morning at the Arena Building in th new city park on Highway 61. At the same time, it is announced a battalion review will take place Sunday afternoon at Houck Field Stadium, with the Golden Troopers, as well as the militia units, taking part.
Mayor Will Hirsch took the oath of office yesterday evening, relieving Mayor F.A. Kage of his duties. Also taking their seats last night were three new councilmen: Ben Vinyard, August Ruesskamp and C.E. Schuchert.
It's official: Cape Girardeau did not get the big armor plant city fathers had hoped to lure here; instead, it is announced officially that Charleston, West Virginia, will be home to the factory.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
