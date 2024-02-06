Out of the past: April 10

Cmdr. Larry A. Hamel is the new commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Center in Cape Girardeau; Lt. Cmdr. Donald R. Taylor relinquished command to Hamel on Saturday in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Reserve Center, 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
Gov. Mel Carnahan names Poplar Bluff, Missouri, educator Sarah Long, 42, as the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; Long will replace Ann Dombrowski of Cape Girardeau, whose term expired Jan. 1.
About 700 area high school students begin rehearsing on the State College campus in the morning for a choral concert scheduled for 6:30 this evening in Academic Auditorium; the concert will feature a mixed chorus of 500 voices and a girls' chorus of 200 voices.
No new developments are reported locally as the Teamsters strike becomes almost a week old; a week without any new shipments of goods and materials is showing increased effects on Cape Girardeau businesses and industries, however.
E.L. McClintock, an attorney and Circuit Court official reporter, has been appointed by Gov. Phil M. Donnelly as a member of the Missouri Public Service Commission, succeeding another Girardean, John A. Ferguson, who resigned Dec. 31.
Lt. Herbert S. Mulkey Jr., a dive bomber pilot in the Marine Corps, is in a naval hospital in the Philippine Islands following a forced landing at sea March 10; he was forced to spend 9 1/2 hours in a life raft before being picked up; Mulkey is a former State College student.
The population of Cape Girardeau is 10,252, a gain of 1,777, or 21%, over 1910 according to government statistics; this count is only the population within the corporate limits of the city and doesn't include the people of Red Star, Smelterville, Roberson-Gale Addition and other suburban communities that lie so near the city limits.
The shutdown of the Cape Portland Cement plant has caused a cement famine in this city and throughout the territory; a company official says the demands of the union leaders were such that they couldn't meet them, and they deemed it best to close the plant and keep it shuttered indefinitely; there is no cement to be had anywhere in the district.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
