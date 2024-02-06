Out of the past: April 10

1995

Cmdr. Larry A. Hamel is the new commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Center in Cape Girardeau; Lt. Cmdr. Donald R. Taylor relinquished command to Hamel on Saturday in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Reserve Center, 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

Gov. Mel Carnahan names Poplar Bluff, Missouri, educator Sarah Long, 42, as the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; Long will replace Ann Dombrowski of Cape Girardeau, whose term expired Jan. 1.

1970

About 700 area high school students begin rehearsing on the State College campus in the morning for a choral concert scheduled for 6:30 this evening in Academic Auditorium; the concert will feature a mixed chorus of 500 voices and a girls' chorus of 200 voices.

No new developments are reported locally as the Teamsters strike becomes almost a week old; a week without any new shipments of goods and materials is showing increased effects on Cape Girardeau businesses and industries, however.